President Cyril has vowed that criminals responsible for the Lusikisiki shooting will be brought to book

The president also extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the mass shooting

18 people were killed over the weekend in the same street in Ngobozana village, in the Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the families of the victims of the Lusikisiki shootings that justice will be served. Image: Wikus de Wet/ @KayaNews.

President Cyril Ramphosa has extended his condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the Lusikisiki mass shooting.

18 people were tragically killed over the weekend at the Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape.

13 people were shot dead in one home, while another four were killed in another homestead on the same street. The 18th person passed away in hospital from their injuries.

Ramaphosa promises the crime won’t go unpunished

While offering his condolences to all those affected, Ramaphosa assured the families that the South African Police Service would do everything in its power to bring those responsible to book.

“While we are united in our grief, we are also united in our outrage and condemnation of this excessive criminal assault which will not go unpunished,” the president said.

He also called on community members with any information to speak to the police so that justice could be served.

“Community members should feel free to provide investigators with information that can help police apprehend the attackers and prepare a watertight case for our courts to process.

“We won’t allow criminals to prevail,” he said.

Lusikisiki victims’ names officially released

While police continue their search for the killers, the names of those killed in the tragedy have officially been released.

Members of the Sinqina, Mhatu and Ndleleni families were all targeted during the mass shooting.

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy. The motive for the shootings is not yet known.

Lusikisiki tragedy claims 18th victim

