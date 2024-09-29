Another victim has died following a shooting which claimed the lives of 15 women and two men in Lusikisiki

The incident on Friday saw 12 women and one man gunned down in one household and four from another

The victims were preparing for a cleansing ceremony following the killing of a mother and her daughter last year

Another victim of the Lusikisiki massacre has died after being taken to hospital in critical condition. Images: South African Police Service

LUSIKISIKI — A manhunt continues for the killers of what is now 18 people in a deadly Eastern Cape massacre after another person died in hospital on Sunday.

It comes after gunmen shot and killed gatherers at two homesteads at Nyathi Village in the Ngobozana area.

Death toll in Lusikisiki bloodbath now 18

In one, 12 women and a man who were all relatives died, and another four people — also linked to the family at the other homestead — died.

The four victims consisted of three women and another man. A fifth person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

However, the man died on Sunday due to the severity of his injuries, bringing the death toll to 18, that being 15 women and three men.

At the time of the shootings, the relatives were preparing for a cleansing ceremony following the killing of a mother and her daughter last year.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police said the search for the killers continued.

"Eastern Cape police can confirm that an eighteenth victim has died in hospital. There are no further developments [at this time], and an investigation is underway," said spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

KZN police launch manhunt after 6 killed

In another bloody massacre, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police were probing a mass shooting in which six people were shot and killed.

The massacre happened at the Section V6 informal settlement in Umlazi township after unknown suspects allegedly accosted them.

The victims included a landlord, his tenants, and two other men.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda said three men were gunned down outside a shack as they drank alcohol.

"After the suspects fired at them, they proceeded to the landlord's house, where they shot him and another man [found] with him. They also shot another man along the pathway," said Netshiunda.

