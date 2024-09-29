Two toddlers and a baby died from alleged food poisoning after consuming porridge in Mdantsane on Friday

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane mourned the deaths, including that of 17 people in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki

The Mabuyane provincial government would provide psychosocial support to the affected families and communities

MDANTSANE — Two toddlers and a baby are dead from suspected food poisoning in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

The toddlers, who are related, and the baby, a neighbour's child, died at Nontyatyambo Community Health Centre on Friday.

According to reports, the children had consumed instant porridge.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who expressed shock at the senseless killing of 17 people at Nyathi Village in the Ngobozana area, Lusikisiki, also on Friday, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"My heart goes out to the victims' loved ones. I [would like to] extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time. The [respective] incidents have left me profoundly shocked and saddened," said Mabuyane.

Mabuyane said the provincial government would provide psychosocial support to the affected families and communities.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects in the Lusikisiki killings.

"The loss of life on this scale is devastating to our province; we mourn the innocent lives lost and stand in solidarity with the affected families and communities."

He said the incident was a painful reminder of the need for unity and collective action against violence.

"The communities safety and security is of the highest priority. We will strive to prevent such incidents from repeating themselves."

10 Gauteng children die from food poisoning

In related news from earlier in September, Briefly News reported that 10 children had died from food poisoning in Gauteng since February 2024 as the province experienced a surge in cases.

In the past nine months, about 207 cases were reported, mushrooming in townships, informal settlements, and hostel communities.

Two siblings, aged four and six, were admitted to Gauteng hospitals after falling ill on Thursday, 29 August. They later died from a suspected foodborne illness.

