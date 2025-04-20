President Cyril Ramaphosa is still looking for a replacement for Ebrahim Rasool as the Ambassador to the United States

The president has identified four Afrikaners who could fill the vacant post and help ease tensions between the nations

Rasool was expelled from the USA after he made comments about President Donald Trump's leadership

Cyril Ramaphosa has identified four Afrikaners as potential replacements for Ebrahim Rasool. Image: Moeletsi Mabe

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has left social media divided with his latest plan to replace Ebrahim Rasool.

According to the Sunday Times, Ramaphosa is reportedly considering hiring an Afrikaans person as the new Ambassador to the United States.

The President is looking to hire another ambassador after Rasool was expelled from the USA on 14 March 2025 over statements he made about Donald Trump. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described him as a race-baiting politician who wasn't welcome in the USA anymore.

Ramaphosa shortlists 4 Afrikaners for position

With Trump showing sympathy for Afrikaans nationals in the country, Ramaphosa is reportedly considering hiring an Afrikaner to fill the vacant post.

Trump has expressed concern for the welfare of Afrikaners in South Africa, even offering them refuge in America.

With tensions between the two countries still high, Ramaphosa and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola are considering hiring a senior Afrikaans political figure as Rasool’s replacement.

Who are the 4 candidates?

Roelf Meyer

One of the candidates is Meyer, a former Defence Minister in the final years of Apartheid and Chief National Party negotiator at the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA). His friendship with Ramaphosa played a key role in the country’s transition to democracy. Meyer also co-founded the United Democratic Movement (UDM), one of the Government of National Unity's members.

Marthinus van Schalkwyk

Van Schalkwyk is another person with ties to the country’s past and present. Van Schalkwyk was the final National Party leader before it eventually became what is now known as the Democratic Alliance. He later joined the African National Congress and was appointed as the Minister of Tourism. Van Schalkwyk also has ambassadorial experience, having served as the ambassador to Australia.

Roelf Meyer and Marthinus van Schalkwyk are two of the candidates being considered. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Stephen Lovekin

Andries Nel

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is another person on the shortlist. Nel is an ANC member who was a human rights lawyer during apartheid.

Nel has plenty of experience, having been a mainstay of government since 1994. After leaving frontline politics in 2019, he returned to Parliament following the May 2024 elections when Ramaphosa named him the new Deputy Minister of Justice, a position he once held before.

Gerhardus Koornhof

Koornhof currently serves as the Parliamentary Counsellor to President Ramaphosa, having served him since he was deputy president. Koornhof has been a Member of Parliament since 1994 and is the son of the late National Party Minister, Piet Koornhof. He is currently a member of the African National Congress.

Andries Nel and Gerhardus Koornhof are two names Cyril Ramaphosa is considering. Image: Parliament/ Brenton Geach

Rasool defends his comments about the USA

Briefly News reported that Rasool spoke out about what happened in the United States of America when he was expelled.

Rasool stood by the comments he made, which led to his expulsion, saying he was providing an analysis of the US's political condition.

Rasool addressed the media after his return to South Africa, following his expulsion from America.

