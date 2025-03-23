Ebrahim Rasool Defends Himself, Saying He Stands by His Words After US Expulsion
- The former South African ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has spoken out about what happened in the United States
- He addressed the media after he returned to South Africa and said the United States administration does things differently and the language to communicate with them must change
- He said he stood by the comments he made and believed that he was providing an analysis of the US's political condition
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The former ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, said that he stood by the words he said which led US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelling him from the United States and declaring him persona non grata.
What did Rasool say?
Rasool spoke outside the Cape Town International Airport on 23 March 2025 after he returned from the United States of America. Rasool was greeted by supporters from the African National Congress's Western Cape structures.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He said he tried to engage with the Trump administration after he signed the executive order cutting aid to South Africa and other countries. He pointed out that the Trump administration differs from the previous administration and called for a new transactional language to use to engage with the US.
Rasool sticks to his guns
Rasool also clarified the statements he made at the Mistra Mapungubwe Forum. He said he addressed political leaders, intelligentsia and intellectuals. He alerted them to the change in how the US engages with the rest of the world. However, he emphasized that relations with the United States must be mended with the country's dignity and sovereignty intact.
What you need to know about Ebrahim Rasool
- Political analysts slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's foreign policy stance after Rasool was expelled from the United States
- Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the government is working on mending the relations between the two countries
- The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, weighed in on Rasool's expulsion and said Rasool was to play a part in the continued efforts to mend relations
- The Economic Freedom fighters roasted President Trump after his Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled Rasool, calling him the grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan
- Rasool himself seemed upbeat despite being expelled from Washington after he was declared persona non grata
Presidency warns against provoking the US when welcoming Rasool back
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the presidency cautioned South Africans against antagonising the United States when celebrating the return of Rasool to South Africa. This was after the US government expelled him and labelled him persona non-grata.
The presidency said on 20 March that political formations and supporters planning on hosting rallies for Rasool should exercise restraint. Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said these groups should avoid engaging in actions that may be considered inflammatory and may worsen the diplomatic relations with the US.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za