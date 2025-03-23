The former South African ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has spoken out about what happened in the United States

He addressed the media after he returned to South Africa and said the United States administration does things differently and the language to communicate with them must change

He said he stood by the comments he made and believed that he was providing an analysis of the US's political condition

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The former ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, said that he stood by the words he said which led US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelling him from the United States and declaring him persona non grata.

What did Rasool say?

Rasool spoke outside the Cape Town International Airport on 23 March 2025 after he returned from the United States of America. Rasool was greeted by supporters from the African National Congress's Western Cape structures.

He said he tried to engage with the Trump administration after he signed the executive order cutting aid to South Africa and other countries. He pointed out that the Trump administration differs from the previous administration and called for a new transactional language to use to engage with the US.

Rasool sticks to his guns

Rasool also clarified the statements he made at the Mistra Mapungubwe Forum. He said he addressed political leaders, intelligentsia and intellectuals. He alerted them to the change in how the US engages with the rest of the world. However, he emphasized that relations with the United States must be mended with the country's dignity and sovereignty intact.

