The Democratic Alliance applauded the Presidency's decision to intervene in the City of Johannesburg renaming Sandton Drive

It proposed that it be renamed Leila Khaled Drive after the Palestinian activist known for her plane-hijacking activities in the sixties

The DA reiterated the Presidency's stance that the renaming of Sandton Drive would be detrimental to relations with the United States of America

The DA is against renaming Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled. Images: Jennifer Bruce/ AFP via Getty Images and hsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcome the Presidency's intervention in the City of Johannesbug's bid to rename Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled. The Presidency noted that it would be detrimental to relations with the US.

What did the DA say?

According to The South African, The DA spoke days after the Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that renaming Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive was a diplomatically sensitive matter. He said the president wanted to avoid stoking the fire and is set to engage the City of Johannesburg on the matter.

The Democratic Alliance's International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Emma Louise Powell noted that the renaming would not ease the tensions between the two countries, but would exacerbate them.

The City of Johannesburg proposed in 2018 that the Sandton Drive street name be renamed after Khaled, a Palestinian activist who is known for having hijacked planes in the sixties.

What happened between SA and the US?

Tensions between the United States and South Africa have worsened since the beginning of the year. US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status after accusing the government of grabbing their farmland.

The US's Secretary of State Marco Rubio then pulled out of the G20 Summit which South Africa will host in November this year.

He also expelled South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, accusing him of being a race-baiting politician.

The DA opposes the renaming of Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled. Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook page shared their views.

Georgina Chadinha Gomes said:

"So unnecessary. The money is needed for important things."

Robert Vogel said:

"It's not just a dumb idea but typical of the ANC's divisive tactics. Not to mention income-generating opportunities for their friends."

Linda Mngomezulu said:

"Not everything should be about the US. We can't even have our affairs worrying about the US. Is the US the only country in the world?"

Michael Eckam said:

"Just goes to show that the ANC's mindset is set on how they want to force their way of thinking onto everyone else."

Lawrence Wardle said:

"I sometimes wonder who was the bright spark that decided to rename the street names and towns."

Johannesburg proposes changing Eldorado Park street name

In another article, Briefly News reported that the City of Johannesburg proposed naming a street in Eldorado Park after the slain Nathaniel Julies. Some South Africans were not interested.

The municipality wanted to name the street after the young man who died after members of the South African Police Service shot and killed him. South Africans weighed in.

