The City of Johannesburg has unveiled plans to rename Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive

Khaled is a Palestinian activist who gained notoriety by becoming the first woman to hijack a plane

South Africans are up in arms over the city's plans, saying the money could be better spent elsewhere

The City of Johannesburg has come under fire for it's plans to rename Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled. Image: Jay Directo/ @UpdateTrendNow (Twitter).

JOHANNESBURG - A plan to rename Sandton Drive is not sitting well with South Africans.

Citizens have hit out at the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) after it announced plans to rename the road to Leila Khaled Drive.

CoJ shared the official notice on social media, urging the public to submit their comments before October 18. The public can send their submissions to dominicam@joburg.org.za.

Who is Leila Khaled?

Khaled (80) is a political figure who has fought against the oppression of Palestinians.

Hailed as a hero by the Palestinian people, she has also been viewed as a terrorist by others.

As a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), she helped hijack an aeroplane in 1969. In 1972, the PFLP were also responsible for the Lod airport massacre, where 26 people were killed and 80 injured.

The PFLP was also considered a terrorist group by the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union, IOL reported.

Proposal doesn’t comply with city’s policy

Not only has the proposal caused an uproar because of Khaled’s controversial past, but it also doesn’t comply with the policy for changing names.

According to the official naming policy, the person who is honoured should have contributed to the development of the city or the country.

CoJ has not explained the contribution Khaled has made to the country.

The policy also states that naming features after a living person should be avoided and that names should promote goodwill and reconciliation.

Netizens object to name change

Social media is abuzz with people rejecting the idea, with many wondering why a street would be named after someone without ties to the country.

Others believed that the money could be better spent on other things.

Janine Meyer-Hoffmann said:

“Insane…they could use the money to help the homeless and fight poverty, but no, they will rather waste it on doing a name change. It is ridiculous.”

Refilwe Keabetswe Mulatsi asked:

“Can they just stop? Fix the potholes and stop renaming everything.”

Freddie Whitehorn joked:

“Different name, same pothole.”

Chantel Russouw added:

“This is South Africa and not Palestine. Why rename Sandton Drive after a known terrorist from another country who had no positive influence on SA?”

@EdwardthembaSa said:

“Priorities from our government are out of this world. What a waste of time and resources. Well, I guess some previously disadvantaged cadre has to eat.”

@Who_flungdung had a sarcastic reply:

“I'm sure that'll help service delivery and fix the unemployment rate.”

@Jules21717879 said:

“Fix our undrivable roads. We pay you to fix them, not rename them.”

@RubyKekana added:

“They have money to rename Sandton Drive, but they don't have money to fix potholes, streetlights, road sign and road markings.”

@bunny_ramsay said:

“Total waste of taxpayer money without any relevance to what the country is facing. Whoever proposed this should be fired.”

William Nicol Drive renamed after Winni Mandela

Briefly News previously reported how the ANC and EFF were thrilled that William Nicol Drive had been renamed.

The long stretch of road was officially renamed in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to coincide with her birthday.

South Africans were unfazed by the renaming and believed that the money could have been spent elsewhere.

