The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to make sure it prevents the killing of Palestinians in their war against Hamas

This came after South Africa took Isrel to court and accused it of genocide

The country won by 15 votes to 2, and netizens rejoiced and celebrated the ruling as a victorious moment

Pro-Palestinian groups and people celebrated after the ICJ ruled that Israel must stop killing Palestinians. Images: Remko De Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The International Court of Justice has ordered that Israel does what it can to prevent the killing of Palestinians. It has also ordered Israel to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Palestine. Netizens were jubilant and celebrated the judgement as a landmark and historic moment.

Isrle ordered to halt killing of Palestinians

According to Eyewitness News, the ICJ voted by 15 votes to 2 and passed the judgement that Isrle stop killing Palestinians. This does not translate to a ceasefire order, but it also means that Israel must allow humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian people. South Africa took Israel to the ICJ and opened a case of genocide against Israel.

The international community applauded South Africa for its step as South Africa sent a solid legal team to represent the nation. Israel applied to have the case dismissed, and they lost the application.

Netizens pleased with judgement

Netizens commenting on @spectatorindex on X, formerly Twitter, celebrated the ruling.

Azaz Khan said:

"South Africa will be mentioned on the right side of history while all Western nations who presented themselves as friendly will be written in dark letters."

PeaceWwarrior said:

"Israel lost, and Palestine has world support. Thank you, South Africa."

Prince Charles asked:

"So South Africa just made a new enemy?"

Queen Hasiya Muhammad added:

"Palestine must be free."

S/QAD wrote:

"South Africa has got some guts."

Israel cannot prove it is not committing genocide: Lamola

Briefly News