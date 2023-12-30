South Africa's government has taken action against Israel, which is in the middle of a war with Hamas based in Gaza

The Middle Eastern country is engaged in an armed war that targets parts of Palestine using the sick and children

The armed conflict in the Middle East escalated after Hamas attacked Israel in 2023, and they have retaliated

PRETORIA - South Africa approached the International Court of Justice regarding Israel and its war against Hamas. The government alleges that Israel is violating human rights.

South African government went to the International Court of Justice against Israel for the armed conflict in Gaza. Image: Maja Hitij / Jalaa Marey

South Africans shared their thoughts on the state getting involved since Hamas' attack on 08 October 2023. Israel recently responded to the allegations by South Africa.

South African government take steps against Israel

South Africa turned to the International Court of Justice to report what they considered ethnic cleansing. According to eNCA, 21,000 people died in Gaza, the South African government alleged that the Israeli government is guilty of crimes against Humanity and war crimes.

In pursuit of eliminating Hamas, Israel has targeted neonatal care units meaning newborns have been killed. Is also accused of targeting schools, hospitals in mosques, alleging that they are the bases for the military group Hamas.

Israel responds to accusations

eNca reported that the Israeli state caught wind of South Africa's move. In a recent update, Israel denied all allegations made by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

Lesley Pole commented:

"What a joke."

Ighsaan Isaacs disagreed:

"Well done South Africa . It's the right thing to do. South Africa we ❤️ you. Thanks for being that necessary voice for the Palestinians. Humanity over politics."

Craig Benjamin wrote:

"Fix our country first. It's like a warzone with the number of deaths daily."

Bizaro Mogapi added:

"When are we gonna prosecute corrupt politicians who are implicated in state capture."

Marilyn Coombe-Heath complained:

"Sometimes I really think we being led by a lunatic asylum."

South Africans discuss government's motion

Some people wrote that they weren't convinced the local government should get involved. Neizen argued that the government in South Africa is corrupt too.

