President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his visit to the Middle East, called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for its attacks against Gaza

Ramaphosa also said that he supported the United Nations' call for a ceasefire in the war-torn region between Israel and Hamas

Netizens called him out and told him to focus on domestic issues like loadshedding

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated current affairs journalist for Briefly News, contributed coverage of social issues in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Mzansi slammed Ramaphosa's call to have Israel investigated by the ICC. Image: Qatari Emirate Council/HAndout/Anadolu via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

South African citizens were displeased after the government called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for bombing Gaza. President Cyril Ramaphosa said this when he visited the Middle East recently after calling for a ceasefire.

Netizens told Ramaphosa to focus on the rising issues in this country, like loadshedding, and not the ICC.

Ramaphosa calls for ICC to probe Israel

Ramaphosa's statements came after Israel turned out the United Nations' plea for a humanitarian pause. Ramaphosa, while praising Qatar's efforts in mediating between Israel and Hamas, said that his visits are to play a part in the peace talks.

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa supported calls for a ceasefire and called for the court to probe Israel for bombing the Gaza Strip. The region has been in turmoil after Israel's declaration of war was followed by Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, which killed almost 1 000 people.

Mzansi redirects Ramaphosa's focus

Netizens on Facebook slammed Ramaphosa for not focusing on issues at home, like loadshedding. Some demanded that the ICC investigate the ANC-led government.

Zak Grimbeek said:

“SA citizens call on ICC to investigate ANC government for large scale corruption, misappropriation of funds and denying its most vulnerable citizens the most basic of human rights.”

Lesley Pole wrote:

“ICC needs to look into this country and its diabolical issues.”

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame added:

“We need ICC to probe ANC.”

Eddie Mhlongo suggested:

“South Africa must focus on South African issues.”

Nix Vosloo was angry.

“Mind your own business. You can’t even keep the lights on in your own country.”

Gugu Ngomane chipped in:

“Start with potholes and loadshedding.”

Marumo Kgaugelo was unimpressed.

"Can’t even solve our problems. NSFAS will be the end of us.”

Naledi Pandor calls for Netanyahu's arrest warrant

In related news, Briefly News reported that Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Naledi Pandor called for the ICC to issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pandor slammed Netanhayu and accused him of murdering women, children and the elderly in the Israeli war against Hamas in Palestine.

Pandor also added that the government, which fought apartheid, cannot allow the crimes of humanity committed against Palestine by the Israeli government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News