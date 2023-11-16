University of Fort Hare student tragically struck by police nyala during the Webb Ellis Trophy parade has died

In a devastating turn at the Springboks Champions trophy tour, Minentle's father shares the heart-wrenching details of her accident

South Africans express grief on social media over the loss, highlighting concerns about hospital care and safety during national events

EAST LONDON - What was supposed to be a memorable experience for a 20-year-old University of Fort Hare student turned into a harrowing experience for her family when, in an unfortunate turn of events, she died after allegedly being struck by a police nyala during the Webb Ellis Trophy parade in East London.

Supporters hold a picture of South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus as they gather during the Springboks Champions trophy tour in East London. Image: Wikus de Wet/Getty Images

Messages of condolences are pouring in on social media for Minentle Noqhamka from Mbizana, whose death left South Africans saddened and worried about the safety of people during our national celebrations.

Devastated father relays the details

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Minentle Noqhamka's father, Sithembiso, said reports they received were that Minentle went to the East London CBD for some shopping before joining the masses who had gathered in front of the city hall to see the Springboks. He said:

"She was knocked by a police nyala on her legs. Her left leg was amputated at the hospital. It's very sad for us as a family. We are still trying to come to terms with this.”

The young woman is said to have died on Tuesday.

South Africans pass on their condolences to the family

Commenting on a post by the publication on Facebook, South Africans expressed great sorrow at the news of the young woman's passing.

Below are some of the comments:

Adrian Petrus commented:

"We are so in danger in this country. People don't realise the carelessness in hospitals."

BOTI GEMBI FAN KRAAL pointed out:

"We need Crowd Management Officers in our country. We highly overlook the magnitude of people's lives during our national celebrations."

Habo Meya Samz Mawela said:

"Sincere condolences to her fellow students and the family."

Liza Mmeli Mbhele suggested:

"We need the team to be named after her."

Denis Coyne remarked:

"Shocking, this should never have happened. The hospitals in the Eastern Cape are in a shocking state. Thank you ANC."

Nazley Prinsloo commented:

"No amount off compensation will bring back the lost, sadness it brings."

