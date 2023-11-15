A viral video capturing a brazen looting spree at the SARU headquarters in Cape Town has angered South Africans

Security cameras captured the intruders' brazen looting of multiple items, including laptops, with SARU saying the Webb Ellis Cup is safely stocked away

Netizens reacted to the crime, expressing shock at how the criminals gained entry into the well-secured Tygerberg Office Park

CAPE TOWN - Less than a month after the Springboks made South Africa proud, vanquishing their rivals New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup, a viral video of a break-in at the South African Rugby Union (SARU) head office has left Mzansi gravely disappointed.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi during the Webb Ellis Trophy tour. Images: Getty Images and @Abramjee/X

The office located in Tygerberg Office Park in Platterkloof in Cape Town where the replica Webb Ellis Cup is kept became a statistic in the scourge of break-ins in the country on Monday evening, 13 November.

RUSA burglary captured on camera

Security cameras on site captured the thieves in the act, with the video now widely circulated on social media. Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee with username @Abramjee shared the videos on his X account.

Speaking to Briefly News, RUSA Communications General Manager Andy Colquhoun said the Webb Ellis trophy is safely stored in a fireproof safe when it is not on display. He said there are existing security protocols to ensure the safety of the trophy.

Among the items looted were eight laptops, a bottle of whiskey and five signed rugby Springbok jerseys. Sixty laptops were stolen from another company in the same office park, reports TimesLIVE.

See the video below:

South Africans react to the news

Taking to the comment section of the post by, netizens expressed great disappointment at how criminals will stop at nothing to loot.

Below are some of the reactions:

@PressPlaySA commented:

"Not a petty crime, they knew exactly what they were looking for."

@MosTebo suggested:

"Get those fingerprints. Definitely an inside job."

@smith_tshepi remarked:

"The minute he forcefully opened the sliding door, that should have triggered the alarm."

@KeSeRomeo asked this question:

"SARU offices don't have an alarm system, ke camera fela?"

@TiegoChuene posed the question:

"How did these guys even enter the complex without being noticed? SARU house is the last office on that mountain, I used to work next to their offices."

@ThaRockStar1 noted:

"The brother with the blue shirt left fingerprints everywhere."

@Nkullu07 said:

"This is so embarrassing to SA. Just recently, the world was congratulating us as champs."

@NdisoTPM asked:

"What? Everything about this country is disappointing, what are they looking for?"

