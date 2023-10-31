The Springboks have landed in South Africa after their historical win at the Rugby World Cup

The Boks had cheerful fans waiting for them at the OR Tambo International Airport

Fans filled the airport with singing in their Springboks jerseys and South African flags as they waited for the Boks to arrive

The Springboks were welcomed with open arms by cheering fans as they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport. Images: bokrugby

The Springboks have touched down in South Africa and had fans standing in wait for them to land. South Africans were waiting for the squad at the OR Tambo International Airport in their Boks jerseys holding South African flags.

Mzansi welcomed the Boks with open arms after they made the nation proud at the Rugby World Cup finals.

Springboks arrive at OR Tambo International Airport

The Springboks landed at the OR Tambo International Airport and had scores of fans waiting for them after their historic Rugby World Cup final win.

SABC is streaming the Boks' arrival and the atmosphere is electrifying as supporters sing and cheer in their Springboks jerseys ready to welcome the champions home.

Mzansi welcome Springboks home

The Springboks are now back home ahead of their anticipated trophy tour after they defeated the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup finals.

As they made their way to the OR Tambo International Airport, they were welcomed by hundreds if not thousands of cheering South Africans who couldn't wait to have their champions back home

zolkebir said:

"The excitement at OR Tambo International Airport must be palpable!"

Real_neristo responded:

"Whats happenning right now in OR Tambo International Airport is a clear indication of unity."

runner_bae commented:

"OR Tambo International Airport is lit!"

TiisetsoMalepa posted:

"Scores of people here at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the #RWC2023 champions."

