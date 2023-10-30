Citizens reacted strongly to the nes that the Webb Ellis world cup will be touring only in four cities

After the Springboks defeated the All Blacks to win the World Cup, it was announced that the trophy will be showcased in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern cape

Netizens were displeased and wanted the trophy to be shown in their parts of the country too

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans believe it is fair that the Rugby World Cup trophy be showcased in all nine provinces. Images: Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans from smaller cities are unhappy that the World Cup trophy will not reach their streets. This is after it was revealed that the Springboks will go on a nationwide tour after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Springbok trophy to tour 5 cities

The Springboks won the hearts of South Africans over the weekend when they defeated the All-Blacks to win the World Cup. this means South Africa made history by being the first nation to win the World Cup four times.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

SABC News reported that the winning team, which successfully defended the title, will be going on a celebratory tour to share with the country the World Cup trophy, known as the Webb Ellis Trophy. The trophy will go on a four-day trophy, starting in Pretoria and then going to Johannesburg. It will proceed to Cape Town and Durban before stopping at East London on Saturday.

Netizens want trophy in their cities

South Africans living in other cities were disappointed that the trophy wouldn’t pass through their cities and towns and commented on Facebook.

Mambush Rooi said:

“They must also come to Taung because the support here was magnificent.”

Mahula Petra Tjatji added:

“A nine-day tour will be better. All provinces deserve it.”

Lethu Shukuma was upset.

“As if they were supported by populated areas. This is written ANC all the way.”

Maureen Thogwa added:

“I hope this time they will come to Gauteng and Limpopo, not only Port Elizabeth.”

Otlotleng Kabelo Segone asked:

“My question is, in 2019 they went only to four provinces to show them the World Cup trophy. Even this year, they’re still going to the same provinces. Are the rest of the provinces not part of South Africa?”

Yagha Yaya Abrahams remarked:

“Hopefully, they will come to Paarl also because there are about five to six Paarl players on that team.”

Khosi Marume was appalled.

“You see now? There are 9 provinces in the country, but it will just be showcased in the Western Cape and Gauteng Province.

Siya Kolisi thanks God for successful World Cup defence

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi thanked God for helping the Springboks win the World Cup back-to-back. The Bokke made history when they became the only country to win the World Cup four times. Kolisi posted on Instagram, and his caption highlighted his gratitude for the Almighty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News