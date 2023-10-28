As the grand final of the Rugby World Cup takes place, South Africans from all over are rooting for the Springboks to retain their title as champions

2023 Miss SA, Natasha Joubert also showed her patriotic spirit and posted a video as she and her family members readied themselves for the match, rocking their Springbok jerseys

Many people who came across the post expressed excitement for what will likely be another nail-biting match

Like many South Africans, Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert is showing support for the Springboks who are taking on New Zealand in an epic Rugby World Cup final match tonight (28 October 2023).

Miss SA Natasha Joubert showed support for the South African rugby team. Image: natasha_joubert.

The Springboks are looking to retain their title as world champions and have had an interesting journey in the tournament thus far, showing great resilience and determination as they narrowly beat France and then England to reach the grand final.

Miss SA cheers on Springboks

In one of her posts, Natasha wore a stunning green and gold outfit in support of South Africa.

Have a peek at the post:

In the other post, the stunner and her loved ones all donned their rugby jerseys and looked super amped for the match:

People love Miss SA's video

Many South Africans who came across the beauty queen’s video loved it.

Here are some top reactions to her post:

nande_mabala wrote:

“Hahaha! I’ve never wanted to join a party this much!”

gail.hughes reacted:

“Awesome. But then look at our Miss South Africa. We are stronger together.”

Misssafandom joked:

“This is my application to join the family. I love this.”

Stephaniexbrookes commented:

“Lekker man! I whip my hair back and forth!”

jwhale9382 adored the post:

“Love that transition to the hair flip!”

