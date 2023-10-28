Many South African rugby fans are excited about the Springboks' final game in the Rugby World Cup 2023

The Bokke will play against New Zealand's All Blacks in a highly anticipated game for the Rugby World Cup championship

A TikTok video shows fans singing just before South Africa defeated England, and many were eager to recreate the moment

A TikTok creator posted a video showing everyone saying the Springboks won against England. The South African rugby team has to defeat the New Zealand All Blacks to win the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time.

A TikTok shows South Africans supporting Springboks with igwijo for the RWC 2023. Image: @mandytheaunt

Source: TikTok

Online users were touched by the video of people's tradition isiXhosa singing to support the Springboks. Netizens commented on the video, eager to support the Springboks once again.

South Africans sing for Springboks

@mandytheaunt posted a video of the moment South Africans sang igwijo for the Bokke. The video shows the moment they were all belting Abantwana Abawrongo when Handrè Pollard made the best of a penalty that guaranteed Springboks the win.

Watch the video:

SA eager to join igwijo for final

The video reminded people of how they need to show the Springboks' support. Many commented that they looked forward to participating in more singing igwijo on the final day.

tiisetsoditako said:

"The joy that the Springboks bring to this country is massive; they are the only team that makes us proud......love, love, love them."

nomalindzo wrote:

"Let's focus on Springboks for now and forget the price of eggs and potatoes. Go Bokkies."

jillianmccarthy50 added:

"I was part of this. We had an awesome time. Go bokke, go"

mandytheaunt, the creator, asked:

"Going back next week?"

jillianmccarthy50 replied:

"Yes."

@_NuttySt addeD:

"I was here for the 2019 Final, and I wouldn't miss it for the world this coming Saturday. Go Bokke!"

mandytheaunt, the creator, commented:

"That’s great see you there! "

user5538794039781 declared:

"Win or not this weekend.BOKKE, you gave us this...we thank you, and we continue to stand with you to the last end, Bokke."

Springboks leave SA proud

It has been a whirlwind week after the Springboks who ran against England. Many online users look forward to seeing how the Springboks perform against New Zealand.

Motorists shut down street to celebrate Bokke's victory

Briefly News previously reported that a video of South African drivers throwing a wild celebration after the Springboks defeated England is blowing up all over the internet.

South Africa snatched a nail-biting win against England, securing their spot in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

What's even crazier is that Handrè Pollard's last-minute penalty kick made it happen, giving South Africa a 16-15 win on Saturday night.

