A South African lady staying in the Netherlands danced to Mandoza to show her support for the Springboks ahead of the Rugby World Cup

In the video, the lady is proudly sporting the South African flag and dancing to Mandoza's iconic song Nkalakatha

People from throughout the world gathered in the comment section to praise the young hun spirit and cheer the Bokke on

A young woman living in the Netherlands shared a video of her epic showdown. Images: @kandys.life.hey

A South African lady living in the Netherlands is capturing hearts with her unique celebration.

Lady supports Bokke

This proud South African is thousands of miles away from home but remains dedicated to supporting the Springboks. To showcase her unwavering support, TikTok user @kandys.life.hey turned to the catchy beats of Mandoza.

With infectious enthusiasm, she danced to Mandoza's tunes, and her video quickly gained attention on social media. The dance celebration is ahead of the Rugby World Cup final this weekend.

Watch the video below:

Netizens love woman's spirit

This spirited display of unity and love for her home country resonates with South Africans in the Netherlands and South Africa. It's a reminder that no matter where they are, South Africans worldwide are bound together by their passion for rugby and their deep love for the Springboks.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@punch with JoJo laughed:

"ntombazane."

@qhawenyembe12 praised:

"Thatha Kandy!"

@Charlie commented:

"body? definitely from south Africa."

@Nalo shared:

"That tongue out? I know an SA baddie when I see one."

@Pinkzah shared:

"The dance moves confirms everything lala."

@Onthatile jnr commented:

"They can take you out of south Africa but they cannot take south africa out of you.... Vibe."

