The beloved captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi, has come under fire from angry rugby fans

He offered some support to English flanker Tom Curry after accusing Bongi Mbonambi of insulting him

Some people in Mzansi are unimpressed with how he offered support to the opposition and exchanged jerseys with him

Siya Kolisi has angered Springboks fans after making peace with England’s Tom Curry. Images: RvS.Media/Sylvie Failletaz/Getty Images, Paul Harding/Getty Images, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The captain of the South African rugby team, Siya Kolisi, has found himself on off 'kant' after he showed support for English flanker Tom Curry following his accusing Springbok ho0ker Bongi Mbonambi of a racial slur.

Siya Kolisi shows support to Tom Curry after racism accusations

2023 Rugby World Cup online commentator @jaredwright17 reshared on his X (Twitter) account that Kolisi offered an olive branch to Curry and exchanged jerseys after claiming his family was bullied online. Siya said, in part:

"I have spoken to him, I sent him a message. He is someone I respect. We can take it as players, when it comes to us directly it's fine, but when it comes to your family, it's totally different and that's exactly what he said to me. It's the one part of the game we really don't enjoy."

Check out the tweet below:

Mzansi unhappy with Siya Kolisi making peace after racial accusations

South Africans were disappointed by the captain supporting the man who nearly cost the Springbok's frontline, Mbonambi, a chance to play in the World Cup finals. Here are some of the comments:

@Simele said:

"Can you imagine Owen doing something similar to Bongi? Whose family has also been attacked and abused! Never!"

@visse_ss concluded:

"He fumbled."

@LwazmeroDlams asked:

"Nice little speech about Curry, so what is Siya saying about the English media gassing up the story?"

@wakapalesaa declared:

"Until he apologises to Bongi, it will stay vayolens o'clock."

@ZakesSA_12 said:

"Siya is alone on this one, will he said this if it was him falsely accused, players like Curry destroys people's reputation and lives and we have to pity... sooooka."

@EMothamo was not impressed:

"We need a new captain that will give Bongani Zungu behaviour. Because I don't know why Siya reaches out to Curry before Mbonambi gets his apology."

