The World Rugby could find no evidence against Springboks player Bongi Mbonambi for racially abusing England’s Tom Curry

The body released a statement which cleared Mbonambi of any wrongdoing and said that he was innocent

Netizens who heard the news were unsurprised by the announcement and believed in his inocence all along

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Bongi Mbonambi can breathe a sigh of relief after he was declared innocent of any wrongdoing against Tom Curry. Images: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images and Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby cleared Springbok player Bongi Mbonambi of all allegations of racism against him. The rugby body said no evidence was found to prove that Mbonambi used a racial slur against England player Tom Curry. Netizens were unmoved by this news as they knew he was not guilty and saw no need to celebrate what was evident.

Mbonambi cleared of wrongdoing

World Rugby released a statement on their website that cleared Mbonambi of any wrongdoing. World Rugby pointed out that after considering all the available evidence, which included match footage, sound and evidence from both the Springboks and England, they determined that there was not enough evidence to charge Mbonambi with using a racial slur. They also noted that Curry made the allegations in good faith.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

They further noted that they were concerned with how social media has turned against both players for the week, condemning such actions and any forms of hate speech in the game. South Africans have not been kind to Currty, as they roasted him on multiple occasions since he accused Mbomanbi of racially abusing him while rallying behind Mbonambi.

Mzansi is unsurprised that he is innocent

Rugby fans on Facebook commented and were not in the least bit surprised that Mbonambi was found not guilty.

Lynette Nunn said:

“We knew he wasn’t guilty.”

Thabo Ruddy added:

“It’s not a relief. We knew that he was gonna play against New Zealand.”

Mofasa Peru wrote:

“Good. Bring it on.”

Reign Reign was excited.

“All the way, Boks. Gonna make curry in a hurry!”

Skipa Somntwana remarked:

“I wish I could comment, but a few words will suffice. Go Bokkie, we are proud of you.”

Amanda Maas praised the Bokke.

“All the best, springboks. We are on your side.”

Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play final match

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup finals.

The hook was seen training with teammates and preparing for the Springboks’ clash with New Zealand this coming weekend. Netizens celebrated the news and affirmed their support for Mbonambi, emphatically stating that they knew he was innocent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News