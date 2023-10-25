South Africans celebrated after news that Bongi Mbonambi might be available for the final against New Zealand broke out

The hook was seen practising and in good spirits during a storm, which sees him as the centre of a racism investigation

Netizens applauded the news and believed that he was never guilty

South Africans breathed a sigh of relief when Springbok hook bongi Mbonambi was said to be available for the Rugby World Cup final clash against New Zealand. This is in the face of an investigation initiated by World Rugby after he was accused of racially abusing England player Tom Curry. Netizens still didn’t understand why he had to be investigated.

Bongi Mbonambi might be available for RWC final

The Springbok player has recently been training with the team near Paris in preparation for the clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks. According to The South African, he is expected to play at the final when Mzansi takes on New Zealand on 28 October. Mbonambi has been plagued recently as World Rugby announced that he will be investigated after Tom Curry accused him of using a racial slur.

The country was in full support and stood behind him and believed that the English player misunderstood the term he used. It’s thought that Mbonambi shouted “Wit kant”, translated as “white side”, when the English side attacked and pushed the Springbok into defence mode. Even the Minister of Sports, Zizi Kodwa, threw his weight behind Mbonambi and announced that the country would support Mbonambi.

Mzansi excited that Mbonambi seemingly available

Netizens on Facebook could not hold in their excitement.

Cecelia Malgas said:

“We all believe in his innocence.”

Freddie Fillis exclaimed:

“I won’t congratulate World Rugby because there was nothing to investigate in the first place.”

Tabolang Emmanuel Nyamyaipheli suggested:

Svee Gee added:

“He was going to play whether nton nton because there was nothing to investigate.”

El Vovo pointed out:

“Go do your best, Bongi. Show them that you can do more amazing things, despite the false accusations to ruin your character and demoralise South Africa.”

Mbonambi reflects on his childhood

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Bongi Mbomanbi said that rugby saved him from a terrible life.

The hook remarked that growing up in Bethlehem in the Free State, he has always been a vibrant rugby player and started playing when he was 10. He remembered how they used to play anywhere with an open field until the sun would go down.

