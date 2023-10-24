A recent video may unveil what was said by Springbok player Bongani Mbonambi during the semifinal against England

Mbonambi is facing allegations of racism after England's Tom Curry reported him for insulting him during the match

The clip is trending on social media platforms while World Rugby is still investigating the serious racial claims

Springboks' player Bongani Mbonambi and England rugby player Tom Curry. Image: David Rogers and Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

A trending video could provide clarity into the comments made by Springboks player Bongani Mbonambi during the intense Rugby World Cup semifinal last Saturday.

Mbonambi faces racial allegations

In the highly charged match at Stade de France in Paris, Tom Curry accused Mbonambi of directing a racial insult towards him.

A clip sourced from referee Ben O'Keeffe's microphone has been circulating on social media, featuring Curry's claim that Mbonambi referred to him as a "white c**t."

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Mbonambi shouts n Afrikaans

England is seen pressuring the Springboks' defence as they attempt to score a try. According to TimeLIVE, Mbonambi can be faintly heard shouting in Afrikaans, seemingly saying "wyd kant" or "wit kant," which translates to "wide side" or "white side."

Pending World Rugby investigation

Curry approached O'Keeffe after that to report Mbonambi's comments. As the Springboks await World Rugby's verdict on their investigation into this incident, the video clip is spreading like wildfire online.

See the video below:

Rugby fans weigh in on viral clip

See some of the comments below:

@KathyEv98319491 posted:

"Also maybe they should've thought of different words given that kant sounds like the English word."

@WINSTON74502263 commented:

"Definitely needs to be sorted before Saturday."

@Llekamania_ asked::

"Is he even anywhere near Curry? Why is Curry feeling intimidated? What a waste of time. Deal with this Curry guy. "

@Johan_Jordaan72 tweeted:

"Sounds to me like wyd kant wyd kant meaning open side. But he is definitely not saying it to Curry, he is organising the defence."

@Space_Pirate76 added:

"That’s good footage and audio. Also, Curry looks quite hesitant before approaching the ref, could be debating with himself if he should say anything or not."

Zizi Kodwa rallies behind Bongani Mbonambi as he trains for final game: “We support you Bongi”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa has pledged his support for Springboks player Bongani Mbonambi amid the racial slur accusations levelled against him by Tom Curry.

The Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa has joined South Africans who are rallying behind Springboks player Bongani Mbonambi amid the accusations against him. Mbonambi is being investigated by the World Rugby following England player Tom Curry's accusations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News