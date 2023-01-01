The untold story of Holly Revord, Raegen Revord's mother

Holly Revord is an American national born in the beautiful city of San Francisco. She is best recognized as the mother of Raegan Revord, an American teen actress who has won the hearts of many with her impeccable acting skills. Holly has been a supportive mother to her child since the onset of her acting career.

The 14-year-old’s father remains a mystery since little is known about him, but she has a close relationship with her mother, who, although not famous, has been present to a certain extent on the internet. What follows are interesting facts about Raegan Revord’s mother, Holly Revord.

Holly Revord's bio and profile summary

Full name Holly Revord Gender Female Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 5'8" Height in pounds 175 cm Weight in kilograms 52 kg Weight in pounds 114 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Children Raegan Revord Marital status Married Occupation Talent manager Net worth Approximately $500,000

How old is Raegan Revord?

Raegan Revord is 14 years of age as of 2022. She was born on 03 January 2008 and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Raegan celebrates her birthday on January 03 of every year.

Raegan Revord’s father

Research has not found any details pertaining to Raegan’s father. Some sources which refer to her father as Mr. Revord mention that he is a soldier in the military whose rankings are unknown. Furthermore, he is said to be working as a peacekeeping soldier with the United Nations.

Raegan Revord’s parents

Her mother is Holly Revord, an American citizen who is not popular like her child star Raegan Revord. Holly has been her daughter’s manager since she started her acting career, and that has not changed. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about Raegan’s father.

What is Raegan Revord known for?

Raegan is known for her role as Missy Cooper on the CBS comedy series Young Sheldon, which is based on The Big Bang Theory and was produced in 2017 by Timothy Marx. The first episode aired on September 25, 2017 and the show has since become a fan favourite. Raegan is also known for her stellar performance in media productions, and as a result, she has managed to score more acting jobs.

Holly Revord’s husband

Reports state that Holly is a married woman. However, details about her husband’s identity and they met remain unknown. Interestingly, some sources point out that Holly and her husband were in a relationship for five years before deciding to get married. Word has it that information about her husband is unknown due to the job that requires him to be away from home most of the time.

Holly Revord’s daughter

Holly’s daughter is Raegan Revord, an American teen actress born in the United States of America. Raegan is well-known for her roles in productions like Modern Family, Teachers, Wish Upon, and many others.

Holly Revord’s social media profiles

Holly is not active on any social media platforms, and the reasons for this are unknown. Furthermore, she is the social media manager for her daughter’s social media accounts. Raegan has over 500k followers on her Instagram account and posts snaps of her travel trips, movie projects she is currently working on, and many more.

What is Raegan Revord doing now?

Besides her acting career, which is growing fast, Raegan is also currently writing a TV script and a children’s book titled My Story as a Gold Nugget. Additionally, her passion for reading has propelled her to start a book club under the hashtag #ReadingwithRaegan where she shares her current reads with her followers. Raegan has a soft for animals and is a junior ambassador for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Holly Revord has been and still is a pillar of support for her daughter, Raegan Revord, who has risen to greater heights in her acting career. She is one of many parents who believe that there is sustainability in the entertainment industry, thus her support for Raegan.

