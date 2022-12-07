Is Hilary Farr still married to Gordon Farr? Everything you ought to know

Fans have always been curious about the marriage of Hilary Farr and Gordon Farr, which took place in the early 1980s. The marriage survived many obstacles in those days until they parted ways. Nonetheless, their union produced a child who the celebrities loved so much.

Hilary Farr attends The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women in Television at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Hilary and Gordon attained fame before their marriage, signifying that it was a celebrity wedding. Nevertheless, the couple later used their marriage as a stepping stone to push for greater heights in their careers.

Gordon Farr's profiles and bio

Full name Gordon Farr Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1955 Age 67 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilogram 57 Weight in pounds 127 Body measurement 44-30-35 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Gray Shoe size 8 (US) Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Hilary Farr Children 1 Education Colorado College and Columbia University Profession Actor, television personality Net worth $7 million

Who is Gordon Farr?

Gordon Farr is a famous and distinguished TV producer and screenwriter who has made a name as one of the best in the industry. He is well known for the show, The Bob Newhart Show, and other outstanding television series for which he was nominated for the Emmy Awards in 1977.

The successful TV personality and screenwriter was born in Canada on 7 August 1955. Gordon Farr's age as of 2022 is 67 years.

Gordon Farr's ex-wife Hilary attends Rising Stars: Walk The Red Carpet Hello! Hollywood Party in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Gordon Farr's career

Gordon Farr has done a lot of work in the television and film industry, for which he has received over 30 writing credits. The industry entrepreneur directed five episodes of the popular romantic comedy The Love Boat from 1979 to 1980.

Gordon Farr's Love Boat received widespread viewership and a high rating. He continued as a producer for over 60 episodes of the show. Producing The Bob Newhart Show was one of Gordon's most striking accomplishments in the movie industry. It led to his nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for his performance on the CBS comedy, though he did not win the prize.

Nevertheless, the show was named one of Time's 100 Greatest TV Shows. Gordon has also contributed to writing for shows like The Jeffersons, Starting From Scratch, and Hollywood Babylon. In the early 2000s, the highly regarded screenwriter worked on the Canadian series Jake and Jill.

Who is Gordon Farr's wife?

He married Hilary Farr, a British-Canadian designer, former actress, television personality, and entrepreneur. She and her estranged husband started dating in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They have careers running in the entertainment industry at the time. Their love grew strong, and they walked the aisle in 1982.

Is Hilary Farr still married to Gordon Farr?

Hilary and Gordon are not longer married to themselves for over a decade. However, the former love birds remained married for a long time after sharing their love for about 26 years.

Their marriage crashed in 2008, and the celebrities went their separate ways after finalising the processes for their divorce. Nevertheless, the marriage produced one child.

Who is Hilary Farr's son?

Hilary and Gordon Farr's son is Joshua. He was born a year after their wedding in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, on 7 March 1983. But then, only a little is known about him in the public media space.

Who is David married to on Love It or List It?

Though some people keep thinking that the co-hosts are married to each other, the truth is that David is married to Krista Grycko-Visentin, who is reportedly a real estate agent.

Hoda Kotb, Andy Cohen, Hilary Farr and David Visentin on Love It or List It. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Who is the couple on Love It or List It?

Each co-host of Love It or List It has a separate family, and there is little or no indication that the two are romantically involved. Therefore there are no couples on the show but individuals with independent families.

Gordon Farr's net worth

According to Married Biography's website, Farr's net worth is estimated at $7 million. Over the years, he has acquired this wealth from his work in the entertainment industry. As a producer, Farr's salary is reportedly around $55 thousand.

In 1982, Gordon Farr, a Canadian-born actor, producer, TV personality and screenwriter, married his sweetheart Hilary Farr, a British-Canadian actress, TV personality, and Entrepreneur. They enjoyed successful careers in different aspects of the entertainment world. At the same time, their marriage of 26 years produced a son, and they lived harmoniously until their divorce in 2008.

