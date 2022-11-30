Laxmi is an Indian television series billed to air on Starlife from 26 December 2022. Laxmi Starlife is the story of romance, jealousy, and the place of ambition to pursue happiness. Originally named Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, the soapie hammers on the virtues of family over every other thing and some characters learn this the hard way.

The first season of the Laxmi Starlife drama series will be aired in 258 episodes. Anyone who is a fan of romantic series is guaranteed an exciting time with the balance of education and entertainment that it brings. Two main characters, Lakshmi and Arjun Aghinotri, will fall in love despite the former's ambition of getting rich by marrying a rich man. Viewers will observe the place of fate in the eventual trajectory of certain characters' destinies.

Laxmi plot summary

Lakshmi is a young girl who learns the importance of money in the most gruesome way, and this orientation leads to decisions that threaten other aspects of her life.

After her mother was killed because of a lack of money to foot the medical bills that could cure her pneumonia, Lakshmi always made it a duty to motivate people to reach greater heights. She does not spare herself from this rat race involving financial decisions and ends up stuck between choosing true love and getting wealthy.

Laxmi full story

Lakshmi comes from an average family, and her opinion about money is far from perfect, albeit with a forgivable excuse. As a little girl, she has deep romantic feelings for a boy named Arjun Agnihotri and dreams about getting married to him in the future. However, her fantasy experienced its first rude shock when Arjun's family sent him to London to further his education.

All hopes of these main characters reuniting seem to be lost until 12 years later when Arjun returns to India. There is a complication, however, because Lakshmi does not seem to recognise Arjun again, but the latter knows who she is. It gets more complicated when Arjun discovers Lakshmi's dream of becoming his wife for the sake of his financial status.

This discovery does not stop Arjun from falling in love with Lakshmi, but he decides to ensure she never knows who he is until she falls in love with him rather than his money. To perfect this plan, Arjun takes the name of his best friend, Ajay Sharma, and relates it to Lakshmi who plays.

Although Arjun is in love with Lakshmi, his father, Rajvardhan Agnihotri, wants him to marry Purva, who has been Arjun's friend since childhood. Arjun lets Purva in on his feelings for Lakshmi, who feels let down because she loves him. Arjun, disguised plays Ajay, proposes to Lakshmi, but he is turned down because she still has her mind on becoming rich by marrying Arjun Agnihotri.

Arjun is disappointed and concludes that Lakshmi will never fall in love with him unless he appears with money. While all this is going down, Arjun's Dadiji is watching from the sidelines and understands what is happening. She tries to help Lakshmi realise that she is already in love with the ordinary version of Arjun and sets up a plan to prove this. Her plan involves bringing Arjun's best friend, Ajay Sharma, into the picture but under the disguise of being the real Arjun.

Laxmi cast

The characters in Laxmi are played by professional actors whose interpretation of the scripts brings life to the intended themes in each episode. Lakshmi and Arjun are the lead characters, but the supporting characters positively influence their life-altering decisions. Below is a list of the characters and the actors that played them.

Shraddha Arya plays Lakshmi Agnihotri/Kaanchi Kplayshyap;

Sudeep Sahir plays Ajay Sharma/Arjun Agnihotri;

Aadesh Chaudhary plays Aditya;

Nisha Rawal plays Soumya Diwan;

Abhishek Tiwari/Anuj Thakur play Ajay Agnihotri/Saravana;

Gurpreet Kaur plays Swati;

Heena Parmar plays Sarplayswati Vishal Chaturvedi, Lakshmi's elder sister, the wife of Vishal Chaturvedi, Mplayssi of Jiyana;

Anshul Trivedi plays Vishal Chaturvedi;

Ajay Arya/Dishank Arora play Akaplaysh Agnihotri;

Aruna Irani plays Dadiji;

Anil Dhawan plays Lakshmi's father;

Vinny Arora plays Ginnu;

Pallavi Rao plays Kishori;

Aarya Rawal plays Renuka Agnihotri;

Arbaaz Ali Khan plays Rajvardhan Agnihotri.

Laxmi teasers

The teasers for Laxmi are an excellent place to start for anyone who wants to glimpse why the movie is a must-watch. Laxmi episodes on Starlife premiere on 26 December 2022, and as such, viewers have enough time to prepare themselves for unending suspense in this romantic drama series.

Laxmi theme songs

The directive and producers of Laxmi did not only focus on the motion pictures; they made the accompanying music a priority. The theme songs in this series are strong enough to elicit deep emotions as they add meaning to each scene.

Laxmi Starlife Hindu television drama is something to look out for lovers of romantic soapies. The series is inundated with related themes brought to life by astute actors and actresses.

