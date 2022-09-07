Unfortunate Love on Zee World: cast, trailer, plot summary, full story, teasers

Unfortunate Love on Zee World tells a story of a young lady who sacrifices a lot to make the people around her happy. Unfortunately, she gets hitched by a wealthy young man who hardly recognizes her efforts. Instead, he keeps her around because she is his guardian angel.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lakshmi and Rashi are the leading characters in Unfortunate Love. Photo: @danupdates, @mrohitsuchanti on Facebook and Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unfortunate Love is a new Indian family telenovela that is expected to air on the Zee World network. Its trailer was posted on the Zee World TV Africa YouTube channel on July 2022. Its plots revolve around love and the sacrifices people must make to earn people’s trust and love. For some, love comes by chance; for others, it comes by coincidence or destiny. So, what is the case for Lakshmi?

Unfortunate Love's plot summary

The telenovela features Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi in the leading roles. The two comes from different backgrounds. However, their paths cross later in life under very complicated circumstances. Lakshmi is brought up well, and she is naturally loving and caring –she is selfless and always ready to sacrifice her happiness for the people she loves.

On the other hand, Rishi Oberoi is a young, arrogant man. He comes from a wealthy family and owns one of the biggest restaurants in the country. He is caring but not that much. The two become a couple through an arranged marriage. Later, Lakshmi realizes Rishi does not love her and instead loves another lady, Malishka. For Rishi and his family, Lakshmi is just a guardian angel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Unfortunate's Love full story

The story begins with the Bajwas, a middle-class family from Punjab. The family entails Lakshmi, her parents (Manoj and Kujeet), siblings (Shalini “Shalu” and Bani Bajwa), aunt (Rano), uncle (Pritam), and cousin (Neha).

The family are on a bus to attend the wedding of Lakshmi and a man named Varun. Unfortunately, they are involved in a tragic accident. Their bus falls down the cliff, claiming the lives of Lakshmi’s parents. However, before his death, Manoj makes his brother promise that he will make sure her daughter's wedding succeeds.

The trailer for unfortunate love is published on Zee World's YouTube channel. Photo: @izee_yall (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lakshmi is devastated and heartbroken by her parent's demise. Nonetheless, life must go on. Rano and Pritam take Lakshmi and her siblings with them. Contrary to their expectations, Rano becomes a beast. She coerces Guru Charan (Manoj's assistant) to give her access to the safe so that she can take the money. However, Guru does not give in to his demand and intimidation.

Rano comes up with a clever plan to steal Lakshmi’s money. She eventually convinces Guru, who gives in to her deceitful plan. She lies to him that she will offer Lakshmi and Bani a good life. However, she intends to destroy her marriage plan with Varun and marry her off to another man.

Pritam and Rano take the whole family with them. They land in a hotel that belongs to a young man named Rishi Oberoi. They use a deceitful approach to access the hotel, and Rishi gets mad at them. He calls the police on them, and they are arrested.

Rano convinces Balwinder (Rishi’s driver) to have Lakshmi and others out of jail. The plan becomes successful because Balwinder secretly admires Neha and Rano is aware of it. However, back at the hotel, things turn out ugly, and Rishi is unhappy about Balwinder.

The hotel catches fire, and Rishi is accidentally trapped in the hotel. Fortunately, Lakshmi is also in one of the rooms, and he manages to rescue Rishi. Upon hearing about Lakshmi’s heroic act, Rishi’s parents convince her to marry their son.

At first, Pritam and Rano misunderstand Rishi's parents, believing that he is interested in their daughter. However, they later realize he is interested in Lakshmi when Rishi's parents clear the confusion. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi go on a date to know each other better.

On their way home, Balwinder causes an accident that almost claims their lives. As a result, Rishi sends him to jail for conspiring with Rano to kill them. Later, Rishi invites his whole family to his birthday. There, they fall in love, and he pops the question. His father announces the wedding will happen the next day. However, Rano, Pritam, and Neha are not happy for Lakshmi.

Balwinder tries to halt the wedding by kidnapping Lakshmi, but Abhi and Pragya stop him. The marriage goes on as planned. However, Rishi starts revealing his true colours after the wedding. At some point, he tells Lakshmi that he was forced into marrying her. Nonetheless, they are forced to go on their honeymoon by Rishi's grandfather.

Unfortunate Love's episodes will air on Zee World. Photo: @saathiyaxmere (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During the honeymoon, Rishi falls into a lake, and a crocodile nearly eats him. Luckily, Lakshmi saves him. However, Rishi's girlfriend, Malishka, visits and she is informed that Rishi is married to Lakshmi because of her Kundali Dosh. Furthermore, she is told the marriage will be dissolved in a year.

Lakshmi saves Rishi for the second time when a snake bites him. She sucks the poison into her mouth, and it affects her. When Rishi regains his consciousness in the ambulance, he feels guilty. But, he again falls in love with her.

Lakshmi goes to Pritam’s house when she discovers Rishi’s affair with Malishka. At her uncle’s place, Rano gets her fingerprints when she is asleep. She uses the fingerprints to deceive Rishi into signing a divorce document. However, her plan fails miserably.

Rishi misses Lakshmi despite him loving Malishka. A few days later, Malishka follows Lakshmi to her workplace. She accuses her of stealing her jewellery. Luckily, Rishi comes in time to her rescue. However, the pressure is mounted on Rishi to divorce Lakshmi. Finally, the lawyer orders Lakshmi and Rishi to live together for 3 months. She returns to the Oberoi's house, but his family do not want her there, especially Naleem.

Hell breaks loose in Rishi's house. Malishka consistently humiliates Lakshmi before the family. She accuses her of several things. At some point, Rishi almost believes the accusations are true. For instance, Malishka accuses her of stealing her engagement ring with Rishi. Luckily, Shalu stops the engagement party when he comes with the judge.

Ahana arrives from London, and her suitors come to ask for her hand in marriage. Lakshmi helps her to welcome her visitors despite a few sabotage attempts by Malishka. Later, Lakshmi tracks Ahana to a clinic where she is admitted. However, she is shocked when she notices Ahana is pregnant with her ex-boyfriend's child.

She immediately changes the name on the pregnancy report to save her marriage proposal. Malishka takes advantage of the situation. They call Lakshmi names and accuse her of cheating on Rishi.

Malishka conspires with Balvinder to claim the pregnancy. However, Rishi fiercely protects Lakshmi when Balvinder tries to take her away. Has he finally fallen in love with her? Why will he engage Balvinder in a fight if he does not want her around? How will Malishka and Rishi’s parents react to his action?

Unfortunate Love's cast

The cast includes some of the most talented actors and actresses. Their performances have greatly contributed to the success of the TV show. Here is a list of the main cast.

1. Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi Rishi Oberoi (née Bajwa)

Aishwarya Khare is a television actress born on 17 April 1995 in Bhopal, India. The actress portrays Lakshmi Rishi Oberoi, Kuljeet and Manoj's eldest daughter, Shalu and Bani's sister, and Rishi’s wife in Unfortunate Love.

2. Rohit Suchanti as Rishi Oberoi

Rohit Suchanti plays Lakshmi’s husband, Neelam/Virendra's son in Unfortunate Love. Photo: @imrohitsuchanti (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rohit Suchanti is a popular Indian actor known for many television roles. The 26-year-old actor hails from Mumbai, India. In the TV show, he plays Lakshmi’s husband, Neelam/Virendra's son, and Sonia’s brother.

3. Mishal Raheja as Dhruv Oberoi

Actor Mishal Raheja hails from Mumbai, India. He was born on 18 August 1982, making him 40 years old as of 2022. In the show, he is Rishi and Sonia’s half-brother, Sakshi and Virendra’s son, and Lakshmi’s employer. He is also known for Kumkum Bhagya, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

4. Munira Kudrati as Shalini “Shalu” Bajwa

Munira Kudrati was born on 15 October 2001 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Photo: @munira_kudrati (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Munira Kudrati is a talented actress and model. She was born on 15 October 2001 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Here, she plays Lakshmi’s younger sister and Ayush’s love interest.

5. Maera Mishra as Malishka Bedi

Maera Mishra is a model and TV actress. She was born on 17 April 1990 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Malishka is the girlfriend of Rishi and Kiran and Abhay’s daughter in the telenovela.

Supporting cast members

Below is a list of the recurring characters. The main cast would not have achieved what they did if not for them.

Aman Gandhi as Ayushmann “Ayush” Chopra

Mansi Bhanushali as Bani Bajwa

Smita Bansal as Neelam Oberoi

Anjali Gupta as Sakshi Virendra Oberoi

Uday Tikekar as Virendra Oberoi

Neena Cheema as Harleen Vishwas Oberoi

Shivani Jha as Sonia Oberoi

Parul Chaudhary as Karishma Manpreet Chopra

Hemant Thatte as Manpreet Chopra

Aditi Shetty as Ahana Chopra

Bebika Dhurve as Devika Oberoi

Masshe Uddin Qureshi as Pritam Bajwa

Neha Prajapati as Rano Pritam Bajwa

Avantika Chaudhary as Neha Bajwa

Karuna Verma as Kiran Abhay Bedi

Ankit Bhatia as Balwinder Sood

Maera Mishra as Malishka Bedi

Akash Choudhary as Viraj Singhania

Virendra Saxena as Manoj Bajwa

Neelu Dogra as Kuljeet Manoj Bajwa

S Ashraf Karim as Gurucharan Anand

Sriti Jha as Pragya Abhishek Mehra

Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhishek Mehra

Shraddha Arya as Dr. Preeta Karan Luthra

Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra

Anjum Fakih as Srishti Arora

Supriya Shukla as Sarla Raghuveer Arora

Anisha Hinduja as Rakhi Mahesh Luthra

Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra

Unfortunate Love's trailer

The trailer for the Indian telenovela is available on YouTube. Zee World Africa published it on 23rd July 2022. You can watch it to get a clue about the show. For detailed information, you can also read the Unfortunate Love teasers before watching the full episodes.

Unfortunate Love's episodes

The first season of the television show is already out. The season has a total of 275 episodes. One can watch the full episodes on the Zee World TV Africa channel.

Unfortunate Love on Zee World is expected to be one of the most thrilling shows ever. The family drama show has an exciting storyline packed with drama, betrayal, and deceit. Continue watching Zee World to know when the show starts.

READ ALSO: Glow TV The Power of Love: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za recently published a detailed piece about Glow TV's The Power of Love. It is one of the best Indian telenovelas with a captivating story and a talented cast.

The Power of Love will leave you glued to your screen every day. Check out this article for more details about the Indian TV show.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News