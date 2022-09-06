Night of Doom on StarLife: cast, plot summary, full story, theme songs, teasers

Night of Doom on StarLife tells a captivating story of a family trying to break a curse spelt on them during three generations. The villain, Kalasur, does everything possible to ensure he lives in all the generations. In his mission, Kalasur uses supernatural powers to create confusion in the family. The drama gets intense as the family tries to fight back.

Night of Doom premiered on StarLife on 23rd August 2022. The show's first season is complete, and it contains 72 episodes. The Hindi version of the TV show is titled Qayamat Ki Raat. So far, the Night of Doom’s storyline and cast have won many telenovela lovers' hearts.

Night of Doom's plot summary

The plot is centred around three couples who live in three different generations; Suhasini and Mahendra, Gauri and Raj, and Vaidehi Khanna and Raghav Sharma. Interestingly, the common thing about all the generations is that they are all haunted by one evil spirit, Kalasur Tantrik.

The three generations fiercely battle Kalasur, who is determined to live forever. He is on a mission to destroy the family after they refuse to comply with his evil wish. In one way or another, he must survive through all the generations to see the family suffer under his watch. However, he faces strong opposition from Suhasini, Gauri, and Vaidehi. So, how will he do it?

Night of Doom's full story

The story begins in 1993 with a newly wedded couple, Suhasini and Mahendra. According to their tradition, Suhasini must hand over her wedding chain to a deity known as lord Rama for blessings. For this reason, they begin their journey to the Ram temple, which is based in Ramnamgarh.

Suhasini and Mahendra board a train to the temple. Upon arriving, they are received by a man named Birju – a loyal friend of Mahendra. He offers to take them to the temple using his taxi. Upon arriving at the temple, the couple realizes they have forgotten the chain in the car.

Mahendra heads back to collect it, leaving her wife with Birju in the temple. Unfortunately, he is not aware that Birju is already possessed. While at the temple, Suhasini becomes suspicious. First, he does not see lord Rama. Secondly, strange things occur in the temple.

Suhasini miraculously stumbles on a door, falling down the stairs to a secret basement in the temple. In the basement, she meets a Tantrik Kalasur. He happily welcomes her. To her surprise, he demands that they sleep together. It is at this point that she becomes resistant and screams for help. They begin fighting, and shortly Mahendra arrives to rescue her.

Luckily, Suhasini manages to escape but leaves Mahendra back in the temple, severely injured. Using his supernatural powers, Kalasur transforms his body to resemble Mahendra. He then pursues Suhasini, who is on her way to seek help from the place of Thakur Prithvi Singh Suryavanshi.

At the palace, everyone is disturbed by the news. They rush to the temple to rescue Mahendra, leaving Suhasini at the temple. Suddenly, Kalasur (disguised as Mahendra) arrives in the palace and tries to convince Suhasini to sleep with him. While in the bedroom, she notices he is not his husband through an image on the ceiling.

Shortly, the people from the palace arrive with Mahendra and the priest. They manage to trap Kalasur in a ring of holy ashes on the floor. But still, Kalasur does not give in despite being trapped. He fights back fiercely, insisting he must sleep with Suhasini. She gets angry and cuts off his hand and head. However, he hints that he will be back. He also curses the female from her generation.

Two and half decades later

The story continues in Mumbai with the birth of two girls, Karuna and Gauri. The two are the biological daughters of Mahendra. A family (Vikram) comes to seek the hand of Karuna in marriage. Their son (Aman) recently got back from the USA with his close friend Rajvardhan “Raj” Singh, who is the son of Uma and Prithvi.

Aman and Raj have a rough first encounter with Karuna and Gauri. They hijack their taxi and end up deflating the tires. As a result, the ladies are forced to trek to the railway station. Luckily, they arrive at the railway station and board a train. However, they get off the train to buy something, and the train takes off, leaving them stranded.

Once more, they decide to walk home. They take a shortcut through the woods when Karuna suddenly falls onto a quicksand, where Kalasur’s hand was buried. The act now gives him powers to control his hand magically.

Indeed, history repeats itself. Injured Karuna is assisted by Aman and Raj, who take her to the temple for help – the same temple Suhasini had been to 25 years ago. The same events happen to Gauri, who finds herself in the basement after tripping through the door. Afraid of her life, Raj and Aman rush home to seek help.

The people from the temple arrive on time. They find Gauri has already been rescued from Birju, who has been trapped in the temple for 25 years. They take him to the village and tie him to a tree to burn him. However, he is saved by Thakur Prithvi, who arrives with the police.

At the palace, everyone is busy preparing for the marriage between Karuna and Aman. Surprising, Raj and Gauri and planning the opposite. They do not want the marriage to happen because they believe the two are not in love.

In the process, Raj and Gauri end up falling in love. On the other hand, Kalasur is back more furious than before. He causes an accident that leaves Aman and Karuna severely injured. Aman’s body miraculously goes missing while Kalasur possesses Karuna. Gauri must find a way to rescue Raj because Karuna is after him. While saving her future husband, her father and grandmother die.

Gauri’s grandmother’s secret helps her to solve the puzzle for the family. It is later revealed that Uma (Raj’s mother) is Kalasur’s sister. The “shaligram” shown to Gauri helps her to heal Raj, who is also possessed by Kalasur’s evil spirit. Sadly, Uma finds the “shaligram” and uses it to resurrect Kalasur.

Eventually, Gauri and Raj kill Kalasur. They bury his ashes, hoping that he will not come back again. But unfortunately, they also die without completing their love story.

The last generation

The last part begins with Vaidehi Khanna and Raghav Sharma. The two are a rebirth of Gauri and Raj. Professionally, Vaidehi is a successful young businessperson. On the other hand, Raghav is an aspiring architect. The two meet at an auction event.

Viewers are also introduced to Sanjana. She is a woman who hails from Kalasur’s bloodline. Sanjana is on a mission to win Raghav’s love. But, primarily, she wants to have a baby with her so that Kalasur will continue to reign even in the third generation.

Vaidehi Khanna and Raghav fall in love with each other. They decide to take it to the next level when they arrange a wedding ceremony between them. On the wedding day, Kalasur kidnaps his brother through Raghav's sister.

With the help of a priest, Vaidehi completes the ritual using Raghav's photo. Finally, she uses a divine knife to kill Kalasur for good, completing his evil mission. The family then lives happily afterwards.

Night of Doom's cast

The show has partly become an instant hit because of its cast. Some of the cast members play multiple roles on the show. The main cast is as follows:

1. Karishma Tanna as Gauri Suryavanshi/Rajlaxmi Devi/ Vaidehi Khanna

Karishma Tanna is a prominent Indian actress, model, and news anchor. She was born on 21 December 1983. In the show, she plays three roles; Suhasini and Mahendra's daughter, Suhasini's mother, and Raghav's wife.

2. Vivek Dahiya as Rajvardhan “Raj” Singh Suryavanshi/ Raghav Sharma

Vivek Dahiya is also a popular Indian personality. He was born on 8 November 1984 in Chandigarh, India. He also plays a central role in the TV show – Savitri, Prithvi's son and Vaidehi's husband.

3. Nirbhay Wadhwa as Kaalasur Taantrik

Nirbhay Wadhwa is a film and TV actor from Jaipur, India. The actor was born on 28 September 1987. He is the main villain in the TV show. Actor Saurish Singh Atwal also portrays the role.

4. Madhurima Tuli as Sanjana

Madhurima Tuli is famous as an Indian actress and model. The actress was born on 19 August 1986 in Odisha, India. She plays the role of an evil woman from the last generation of Kaalasur.

5. Dipika Kakar as Suhasini Chauhan Thakur

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an actress who hails from Pune, India. She was born on 6 August 1986. The actress portrays Mahendra's wife in the Hindi television show.

6. Dalljiet Kaur as Karuna Thakur Suryavanshi/ Zinda Laash

Actress Dalljiet Kaur was born on 15 November 1982 in Ludhiana, India. In real life, she is married to actor Shalin Bhanot.

Supporting cast

Below is a list of the recurring characters that helped the main cast to deliver. It includes the most competitive and talented Indian actors and actresses. They include:

Sumit Bhardwaj as Dharam Choudhary

Sagar Saini as Shekhar Khanna

Manish Khanna as Prithvi Singh Suryavanshi

Farida Patel Venkat as Rushali Khanna

Rini Das as Hawk Avni

Shweta Gautam as Savitri Suryavanshi

Apara Mehta Jariwala as Madhuri Thakur

Papiya Sengupta as Uma Suryavanshi

Sheetal Maulik as Mamta Thakur

Mehul Nisar as Vikram Singh Suryavanshi

Rohit Choudhary as Viraaj Kukreja

Priyamvada Pandey as Meenakshi Suryavanshi

Mala Salariya as Nishtha Suryavanshi

Karan Kaushal Sharma as Pandit Vedprakash Shastri

Arpit Chaudhary as Abhay Thakur

Hemakshi Sharma as Gurumaa

Kingkini Bhattacharya as Yakshini/Mishka

Divya Kushwaha as Aditi Singh Suryavanshi

Karam Rajpal as Ajay Pratap Singh/ Kaalasur 2

Sumit Verma as Vidyut Shastri

Manorama Bhattishyam as Sorceress Jugni

Gaurav Alugh as Vikaas Thakur

Abhinav Kohli as Mahendra Thakur

Manraj Singh as Aman Singh Suryavanshi

Rajeev Saxena as Pandit Sukhanand Abhinava

Gaurav Walia as Lakha Choudhary

Do not miss the brand new to Starlife, Night of Doom, an Indian supernatural drama television series set in 1993. Tune in to Night of Doom at 11 pm on Starlife Ch. 167 on DStv.

