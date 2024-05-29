Meet the Peppa Pig characters: fun facts, pictures, and profiles

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series for children created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker. The series follows Peppa, an anthropomorphic female piglet, her family, and her peers. The characters depicted are not from real life; they are fictional and were designed for the show. Discover all Peppa Pig characters with their pictures and names.

The Peppa Pig show occurs in a world where almost all characters are animals. Also, the episodes tend to feature everyday activities, such as the characters attending playgroups, swimming, and visiting different places. These characters wear clothes, live in houses, and drive cars despite displaying some characteristics of the animals on which they are based.

List of Peppa Pig characters names

Peppa is a famous character who has many friends with all types of animals and loves spending time with her family. Here are the rest of Peppa Pig's characters with images.

1. Peppa Pig

Name: Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig Gender: Female

Female Age: 4 years

4 years Birthday : February 17

: February 17 Voiced by: Amelie Bea Smith

Peppa Pig is marked by her infectious enthusiasm, curiosity, and love for muddy puddles. She loves attending playgroups and playing with friends and inspires her younger brother, George. Although she is easily excited, curious, and playful, sometimes she can be bossy, rude, and stubborn.

She is often depicted wearing a red dress, plain white nappy, and black shoes. She also wears her bright yellow raincoat and boots when jumping up and down in muddy puddles or dressing up for Halloween. Due to her confidence, she boasts lots of friends, and everyone likes her.

2. George Pig

Name : George Pig

: George Pig Gender : Male

: Male Age : 2 years

: 2 years Birthday: February 9

February 9 Voiced by: Kira Monteith

George is Peppa's younger brother and the franchise's deuteragonist. He is a kind, gentle pig who is always keen to look up to his older sister and be like her. He is prone to crying when something goes wrong, and he does not like losing.

George has pale pink lips, cheeks, and wide eyes. He wears a blue shirt and black boots. Despite being a toddler, he is competent in ice skating. He shares many similarities with his father, such as making chocolate cakes and drinking hot milk.

3. Daddy Pig

Name: Daddy Pig

Daddy Pig Gender: Male

Male Age: 42 years

42 years Birthday: June 30

June 30 Voiced by: Richard Ridings

Daddy Pig is silly, goofy, hyperactive, and fun-loving. He brings a kind-hearted nature to his family and friends. He is the husband of Mummy Pig and the father of Peppa and George. He has an older brother called Uncle Pig, who works at his office.

Daddy is often seen with blueprints, which suggests he is an engineer or architect. He wears a turquoise shirt and wears glasses due to his poor eyesight. He supports the lives of his children, providing guidance and wisdom in their various adventures.

4. Mummy Pig

Name : Mummy Pig

: Mummy Pig Gender : Female

: Female Age: 42 years

42 years Birthday : October 27

: October 27 Voiced by: Morwenna Banks

Mummy is Daddy Pig's wife, and Peppa is George's mother. She often works on the computer, suggesting she is a copywriter or author. Mummy also volunteers as a firefighter with the Mummies Fire Service and even helps put out a fire that started at a barbecue while Daddy Pig was with his friends.

She is an adult pig with dark pink lips, pink skin, purple eyeliner and black eyelashes. She wears an orange dress and black shoes. Mummy always loves to cook, especially spaghetti and chocolate cakes, and she loves to make her family happy.

5. Granny Pig

Name : Granny Pig

: Granny Pig Gender : Female

: Female Age: 70 years

70 years Voiced by: Frances White

Granny is the grandmother of Peppa and George, and her husband is Grandpa Pig. She has pet chickens named Sarah, Jemima, Vanessa, and Neville. She grows apples and vegetables in an orchard near her house. Whenever her grandchildren visit, they love to collect eggs together.

She wears a pinky-purple skirt with black shoes and sometimes a sun hat. Her tender-hearted ways uphold the values of love and empathy that have become hallmarks of Peppa Pig's endearing appeal. She also loves collecting and storing antiques in her attic for memories.

6. Grandpa Pig

Name: Grandpa Pig

Grandpa Pig Gender: Male

Male Age: 70 years

70 years Birthday : August 2

: August 2 Voiced by: David Graham

Grandpa is the husband of Granny Pig and the grandfather of Peppa and George. He is assumed to be the father of Auntie Dottie. He likes gardening and grows giant pumpkins for Peppa on Halloween.

He wears an indigo shirt, black shoes, and sometimes an indigo captain's hat. He has a trackless train named Gertrude fitted with car wheels to drive everywhere on the road without railway tracks.

7. Uncle Pig

Name: Uncle Pig

Uncle Pig Gender: Male

Male Age: 40 years

40 years Voiced by: John Sparkes

Uncle Pig is the husband of Auntie Pig and the father of Alexander and Chloe's father. He is known for his witty quips and ever-present joy and maintains family harmony in the show. He shares similarities with his younger brother, Daddy Pig.

8. Auntie Pig

Name: Aunty Pig

Aunty Pig Gender : Female

: Female Age: 47 years

47 years Voiced by: Alison Snowden

Auntie Pig is the mother of Chloe Pig and Baby Alexander and the wife of Uncle Pig. She wears a solid pink dress and black shoes. Her eyes are lined with pale blue eyeshadow, and her eyelashes are blonde. She is also friendly, calm, and fun-loving.

9. Chloé Pig

Name : Chloe Pig

: Chloe Pig Gender: Female

Female Age: 8 years

8 years Voiced by: Eloise May

Chloe Pig is the oldest child of the Peppa Pig family and is the daughter of Auntie Pig and Uncle Pig. Despite being eight years old, she acts like a grown-up and knows how to make daisy chains and lion manes. Her best friends are Belinda Bear & Simon Squirrel.

She wears a yellow dress, a white nappy, and black shoes. She also has small ears, pink cheeks, and dark red lips.

10. Baby Alexander

Name : Baby Alexander

: Baby Alexander Gender : Male

: Male Age : 15 months

: 15 months Voiced by: Oliver May

Baby Alexander is the youngest member of the Pig family, the younger brother of Chloe Pig, and the son of Aunty Pig and Uncle Pig. Alexander is a light pink piglet with slightly darker pink cheeks and pink lips. He wears a light yellow outfit.

What are Peppa Pig's friends called?

Peppa has many friends with whom she loves to play. Her best friend since they were babies is Suzy Sheep. Other friends include Zoe Zebra, Danny Dog, Pedro Pony, Freddy Fox, Candy Cat, Rebecca Rabbit, and Gerald Giraffe.

Who is Daddy Pig's brother?

Uncle Pig is Daddy Pig's older brother. He has a big tummy like Daddy.

Did Peppa Pig have two siblings?

Peppa is a lovable, exuberant little piggy. She has one sibling, a young brother called George.

Who is George Pig's girlfriend?

George Pig's girlfriend is Elly Pig. Elly is a friendly piglet and Phil Pig's little sister. She has smooth brown hair, a dark green dress and yellow shoes.

Who is Peppa Pig's ex-boyfriend?

Pedro Pony is Peppa's ex-boyfriend. Pedro is a friendly pony who is knowledgeable in his areas of interest but can occasionally be forgetful or clumsy and slow to catch on. They broke up when Pedro learned Peppa was going out with Danny Dog.

Above is everything you would love to know about Peppa Pig characters. The cartoon show centres around a four-year-old piglet and her family. It has been translated into 40 languages and broadcast in over 180 countries.

