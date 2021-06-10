Sunrise Adams' age, real name, movies, books, height, awards, worth

Sunrise Adams is a talented actress in the adult film industry. As soon as she got into the scene, she attracted a loyal and enthusiastic following and then went on an almost 2-year hiatus. Why did Adams leave the industry? How did she go from being an adult film star to a loan officer in Texas?

The star at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo 2007.

Source: Getty Images

Sunrise Adams, born Cassie Dale, had an aunt who was famous in the adult film industry. She was inspired by her aunt, who gave her the necessary information to make it an adult film. Her life has been a rollercoaster; where did Sunrise come from?

Early Life

Sunrise Adams' birthday is on 14th September 1982 in St, Louis, Missouri. In an interview with AVN, she describes herself as a country girl who looked up to her aunt, who was in the adult industry. She wanted to travel and have all the fancy things her aunt, Sunset Thomas, had.

While in high school, Cassie played football. She was the first girl in her school's history to play football. Since a young age, she has loved all types of outdoor activities; riding horses, football, softball, track and field, and pretty much anything sporty.

Professional life

Before she signed a contract with Vivid Entertainment, Sunrise began her work in the adult industry as a free agent. This meant that she worried a lot about who she will work for next, whether she will get another job and what bad situations she can be put in. Another disadvantage was the constant hustle for money; she worked 24/7 on sets, compared to contracts where the work is only a couple of times a year, and the rest of the time, she is touring.

She does not recommend being a free agent in the industry because you are exposed to several things that being a contract girl protects you from. She even said:

Now that I'm a contract girl, they (my employers) make me feel like I'm a princess, and I get whatever I want when I want, and it's just amazing.

Sunrise on tour.

Source: Facebook

Vivid Entertainment

In 2002, before she went mainstream, Adams did an episode for the softcore Cinemax series The Best Sex Ever - House Sitting. In 2003, she signed to Vivid Entertainment and released the first movie by Sunrise Adams with the company, Portrait of Sunrise. Her outstanding role in the adult movie landed her nomination for Best Actress by AVN that same year.

That same year, she began dabbling in mainstream media, even appearing in the skateboard movie Grind. She was also a character in Backyard Wrestling 2: There Goes the Neighborhood, a game released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The game was released in 2004. 2004 proved to be a good year for her because she won an award for Best Oral Sex Scene - Film, with Randy Spears for the erotic film Heart of Darkness.

Scandals

On 2nd August 2004, Adams was on the Fox News show The O'Reilly Factor with her fellow actress Savanna Samson. The purpose was to promote one of the books written by Savanna and Sunrise Adams, How to Have a XXX Sex Life. A couple of days later, they were mentioned in a lawsuit by a Fox producer, Andrea Mackris.

The lawsuit stated that the host of the show, Bill O'Reilly launched into a vile and degrading monologue regarding sex when he talked to her on the phone immediately after the stars had left the show.

The Vivid Girls: Chloe Jones, Sunrise Adams and Savanna Samson.

Source: Getty Images

In 2005, she made headlines again after ending her contract with Vivid Entertainment. Her main reason being that she wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with a partner who wished she was normal. She went from being a famous adult film star to working as a loan officer in real estate in her home state of Texas.

Back into making adult films

Adams made a comeback in the industry in November 2006 by signing another contract with Vivid Entertainment. Steven Hirsch, co-chairman of Vivid Entertainment, praised her extraordinary skills.

She said that she had quit and moved back to Texas to be with her family and try her hand at everyday life. She had even studied for her test and proved that she was smart enough to make it in real estate.

However, she became very stressed trying to find the perfect houses for people. She said that the pressure was too much for a young person, and she just wanted to have fun at work.

Personal life

Sunrise has kept much of her love life hidden. However, she has revealed that her boyfriend in 2006 got into the adult film industry with her. Her boyfriend, a famous stunt bike rider, did a scene with her and another girl.

Interesting facts about Sunrise Adams

1. On 8th January 2001, Sunrise Adams and Ed Powers did their first adult film called More Dirty Debutantes 186. She later commented on it, saying that the film was noting she cared to remember.

2. Wikispro approximates that Sunrise Adams has a net worth of $1 million to $5 million.

Sunrise Adams began work in the adult film industry when such stars were starting to be accepted into society instead of being ostracised. She has left a mark in the industry, and for that, she will be remembered.

