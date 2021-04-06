The adult film industry has created a lot of opportunities for various people across the world. In today’s society, being in the industry is considered a career like any other, and those who work in them need to be treated with respect and dignity. Melissa Midwest, also known as Melissa Harrington, is an American adult actress, web developer, and businesswoman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Melissa Midwest is an American adult actress, web developer, and businesswoman. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

How old is Melissa Midwest? The article below will look at her age, education, nationality, net worth, and profile.

Melissa Midwest profile

Name: Melissa Midwest

Melissa Midwest Date of birth: July 9, 1982

July 9, 1982 Melissa Midwest age: 40 as of 2022

40 as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Melissa Midwest Nationality: American

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Biography

She was born on July 9, 1982, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

She was born on July 9, 1982, as Melissa Jean Smidt, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Not much about her childhood and upbringing is known. This year she will be turning 39. As per Melissa Midwest's education, she is an alumnus of the Lincoln High School.

Melissa Midwest career

At the age of 21, she created the Melissa Midwest website, which is an adult website for her amusement. After being active for three consecutive years, the website achieved a dominant position in the genre. After she saw the success of her website, she wanted to recruit a lady with similar appearances to hers to make another. After holding auditions, she chose Adrienne, with whom she created a successful website called SweetAndri.

In addition, she started a personal appearance service, an online store, and self-produced DVDs. Harrington has made appearances in several magazines, including the British men’s lifestyle magazine, FHM, Gallery, Maxim, Hustler, Perfect 10, and Playboy. Her fame grew that she was once named the ninth most searched person on the internet.

Controversies

Harrington has made appearances in several magazines, including the British men’s lifestyle magazine, FHM, Gallery, Maxim, Hustler, Perfect 10, and Playboy. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

The adult actress has been arrested three times for indecent exposure relating to her activities on her website. In December 2003, she was arrested and given a ticket for public nudity. In January 2007, she sued the City of Lincoln, Nebraska, for $75,000 damages claiming that the Lincoln Police were harassing her by following her in public. She also claimed that the city was discouraging local businesses from hiring her.

Forced intercourse act

Melissa has also been sued along with a Tampa Bay, Fla.- based satellite radio shock jock known as Bubba the Love Sponge Clem. Hope Miller, popularly known as Brooke Syke on her website, which offers softcore adult content, claimed in a lawsuit that Midwest, the jockey, and others, forced her into an intercourse act on Clem’s show.

Miller was seeking $15,000 on each of the several claims she made against the defendants. According to the lawsuit filed, the incident occurred in June 2012, when Harrington used an oversized adult toy on her against her will while Clem and the others held her legs.

At one point in the incident, Harrington said, ‘I’m afraid I am going to hurt her’. Miller claimed that she suffered physical and emotional damage during the incident. She added that Clem threatened to remove her from the studio and discourage listeners from visiting her website if she did not cooperate. Miller had appeared on the show twice before and claimed that Harrington and Clem had prearranged the intercourse act without her knowledge. None of the defendants made any comments about the incident.

Physical stats

Height: 5’7” (1.68m)

5’7” (1.68m) Weight: 119lbs (54kg)

119lbs (54kg) Eye colour: blue

blue Hair colour: blonde

Melissa Midwest's net worth

Being successful in the adult industry, she has earned herself a net worth of around $100k.

Melissa Midwest is an exceptionally hardworking woman despite people not agreeing with what she does. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: Brooke Daniells age, family, measurements, pics, net worth 2021

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Briefly.co.za covered the biography of Brook Daniells. She became famous when her romance with an American actress called Catherine Bell turned into the media sensation worldwide.

She is an award-winning and nationally published photographer. The lesbian couple became famous at a time when the world was still adjusting to the LGBTQ+ community.

Source: Briefly News