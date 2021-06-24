Mecca White's age, education, parents, movies, ethnicity

The beautiful Mecca White is a driven young lady who is the daughter of the famous actress Persia White. She would go on sets with her mother as a child and this is how she developed a passion for the arts. However, when White began her acting career, she realised that she wanted more out of it and branched into producing, directing, singing, and much more.

Despite having famous parents, Mecca White still puts in the work of building her own career. She has attended several film schools and has released her own productions. In addition, the budding actress has a large following online, where she enjoys posting pictures with her dog. Discover some interesting facts about the upcoming celebrity.

Profile

Full name: Mecca Morgan White

Mecca Morgan White Date of birth: 7th October 1995

7th October 1995 Mecca white's age: 25 years old

25 years old Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Gender: Female

Female Zodiac: Libra

Libra Nationality: American

American Mother: Persia White

Persia White Mecca White's dad: Joseph Morgan (step-dad)

Joseph Morgan (step-dad) Marital status: Single

Single School: Los Angeles Film School, New York Film Academy, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts

Los Angeles Film School, New York Film Academy, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, director, filmmaker, producer, and writer

Actress, singer, songwriter, director, filmmaker, producer, and writer Mecca White's movies: Juice Truck, Carousel

Juice Truck, Carousel Lifestyle: Vegetarian

Vegetarian Mecca White's height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Instagram: @Mecca White Lion

@Mecca White Lion LinkedIn: Mecca White

Early Life

How old is Mecca White? Mecca Morgan White was born on the 7th of October 1995 to Persia White. So who is Mecca White's father? Although Mecca White's biological father is a mystery, she is now the official child of her step-dad, famous actor Joseph Morgan.

Career

Mecca got the acting bug from her celebrity mom. She would tag along with her to work and was even featured on Girlfriends which was her mom's show when she was only a child. As a result, Mecca grew up believing that acting was the best job in the world, and as soon as she was able to, she began her studies in film school.

Education

She attended the Los Angeles Film School and graduated in 2016. Aside from this, she has studied acting at The Groundlings, Sanford Meisner Centre, New York Film Academy, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

What has Mecca White been in?

She works great in comedy and is well known for a short pilot episode Juice Truck. She directed, wrote, and starred in the show. Her mother was one of the cast members as well. The episode was released in 2018.

I created JUICE TRUCK to give you a slice of life and laughter through the eyes of three socially awkward women who work in Santa Monica, California, on a juice truck.

Night Owl Productions, a company run by her step-dad, helped her with the film. However, she has admitted that it was one of the hardest things that she has ever done in her life. Aside from Juice Truck, Mecca has also been a part of Carousel.

Family

Her mother is celebrity actress Persia Jessica White. Her mom was born in 1972, and she has been in several high-profile TV shows and movies. However, she is more popularly known for her role in the show Girlfriends which aired from 2000 to 2008.

Is Joseph Morgan still married to Persia White?

The identity of Mecca's dad is a mystery. However, her mother married Joseph Morgan. He is known for his role as Claus in the show Vampire Diaries. Mecca White and Joseph Morgan have a great relationship, so much so that he has taken her under his wing as his daughter.

Persia and Joseph Morgan met on the set of Vampire Diaries, and they got hitched in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on the 5th of July 2014, after three years of dating.

Mecca White's ethnicity

Her mother is a mixed-race woman born in the Bahamas while her father is of African American descent. She has dark and curly hair and honey skin and can therefore represent almost any race on TV. This is one-half of Mecca's ethnicity.

Mecca White's net worth is unknown, but celebrity net worth places her mother's net worth at $700,000. Mecca has shown great prowess in creating notable films that are easy to relate to. Her career has just begun, but so far, she is doing fantastic!

