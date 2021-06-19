Alexa Chung is a multi-faceted individual with her hands on fashion design, television and writing. Initially from Britain, she has managed to carve her niche in the world of fashion. She even runs her fashion brand. How about discovering more about this multi-talented fashionista?

Well re-known model and fashion designer Alexa Chung. Photo: @BritishVogue

Source: Facebook

Alexa Chung began with modelling during her younger years. She then moved on to television presenting. After a while, her interest in the fashion and design industry prompted her to make a career move.

Profile

Name : Alexa Chung

: Alexa Chung Gender : Female

: Female Birthdate : 5th November 1983

: 5th November 1983 Birthplace : Privett, Hampshire, United Kingdom

: Privett, Hampshire, United Kingdom Alexa Chung's age : 37 years

: 37 years Alexa Chung's height : 5ft 7inches

: 5ft 7inches Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Body build : Slim

: Slim Horoscope sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Education qualification : 6th form at Peter Symonds College

: 6th form at Peter Symonds College Weight : 59kg

: 59kg Hair color : Brown

: Brown Eye color : Blue

: Blue Shoe size : UK size 6

: UK size 6 Dress size : US size 4

: US size 4 Bra size : 32A

: 32A Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : Multi-ethnic( Chinese and English)

: Multi-ethnic( Chinese and English) Place of residence : Privett, Hampshire, United Kingdom

: Privett, Hampshire, United Kingdom Occupation : Fashion designer, tv presenter, writer

: Fashion designer, tv presenter, writer Parents : Philip and Gillian Chung

: Philip and Gillian Chung Siblings : Jamie, Dominic and Natalie

: Jamie, Dominic and Natalie Current partner: Orson Fry

Early life and bio

Alexa was born on 5th November 1983 in Privett, Hampshire, England. What is Alexa Chung's ethnicity? She is of mixed English and Chinese descent. Her parents are Philip and Gillian Chung. Her father has Chinese and English roots, while her mother is English. Her childhood life seemed to be blissful as she even had a pony and took up dancing lessons.

The fashion designer attended high school at Perins School and her 6th year at Peter Symonds College. She got offers from King's College London to study an English course and Chelsea College of Arts to take a course on Arts. She, however, did not attend any of the universities as she got into modelling at 16 years.

The fashion designer putting out a simple look but still looking good at it. Photo: @BritishVogue

Career

After declining two university offers, the fashion designer got into modelling. After modelling for a while, she transitioned to TV presenting, writing and fashion design. Here is her career journey.

Modelling

The fashion designer got scouted for modelling at the tender age of 16 years old. Some of the well-known teen magazine brands she has worked with are Elle Girl and CosmoGIRL! She has also worked on campaigns with brands like Sony Ericsson, Tampax and Urban Outfitters.

She has also appeared in music videos for artists like Westlife, Holy Valance, and Reuben. After four years in modelling, the fashion designer called it quits. She, however, made a comeback in 2008, making guest appearances for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger.

Sometimes you just have to go the simple route but still pull it off stylishly. Photo: @Bunte.de

Television

From 2006, the model decided to get into television presentation. Her first presenting gig was with Popworld. She was also a co-host at Big Brother's Big Mouth. After having various presentation gigs in England, she relocated to the US in 2009. It is in the US that she hosted the show It's On with Alexa Chung on MTV.

In 2010, she returned to England where she hosted Frock Me, a British fashion and music TV series. She has hosted other programs such as Gonzo With Alexa Chung, Fuse News and a documentary for Vogue UK in 2015.

In 2019, the fashionista opened her own YouTube channel to put out art, fashion, and travel content. In January 2020, she joined the show Next in Fashion as a co-host, but it was cancelled in June 2020.

Alexa Chung's fashion design

The model has always had an interest in fashion. She officially debuted her fashion line AlexaChung in 2017. The jump to entrepreneurship for the model is paying off as her fashion line is on the rise. As per her website, the fashion brand aims to make clothes that people want to wear.

Alexa Chung's style

The fashion designer herself does not fall short of a unique sense of fashion. Her unique personal dressing style has led to appreciation from fashion designers. She has also been a model for fashion magazines like Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

The model has received awards from the British Fashion Awards. She consecutively won in the years 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The COVID-19 pandemic quarantine had various effects on people. For instance, Alexa Chung's hair modification happened in February 2021 when she cut her hair.

The fashion designer owning her look on the streets. Photo: @BritishVogue

Writing

She is a talented writer. From 2007 to 2008, she wrote a column piece for Company, a British magazine for women. The model has also had a weekly segment with British newspaper, The Independent, from 2008 to 2009.

In June 2009, the model got the post of contributing editor for the British Vogue. The designer has two books under her career belt. In 2013, her first book It was published, while her second book Über Style was published in 2014.

Personal life

The fashion designer was in a relationship with David Titlow, a photographer. Their relationship lasted for three years, from 2003 to 2006.

Is Alexander Skarsgard dating Alexa? The two indeed started dating in 2015 but broke up after two years, in 2017. Alexa Chung's boyfriend by then, Alexander, is a 44-year-old Swedish actor. The actor has made appearances in some notable films like The Legend of Tarzan, Big Little Lies and Godzilla vs Kong. In addition, Skarsgard has been in relationships with Amanda Seyfried, Evan Rachel Wood and Kate Bosworth.

In 2020, it came out that the model was dating Orson Fry, a 24-year-old heir to the legendary Fry Chocolate dynasty. Although the pair's age difference seemed to cause a stir, they seemed happy together.

The model elegantly rocking a stylish fluffy coat. Photo: @ELLEuk

Alexa Chung's net worth

With various endeavours up her career alley, the fashion designer has accrued quite a fortune over the years. As of June 2021, the model's estimated net worth is said to be over $15 million.

Contacts

The fashion model has quite a massive following on her social media platforms. Her social media accounts are:

Instagram account: @alexachung

Twitter handle: @alexachung

Facebook page: @alexachung

Alexa Chung's clothing website: www.alexachung.com

Alexa Chung's YouTube channel: ALEXACHUNG

That is all to know about Alexa Chung, the multi-talented fashion designer who has made a brand for herself.

