Dax Flame: age, real name, height, 21 Jump Street, profiles, net worth

Dax Flame was a trendy name back in the late 2000s when YouTube was pretty new. He rose to fame following his unique yet weirdly comic vlogs. They caught the attention of so many people, leading to his vast online fan base. However, after some time, he went off-grid, raising questions on his whereabouts. Read on to discover why he went mute.

You might be familiar with Dax Flame from back in the day when YouTube started seeing a Dax Flame meme such as the Dax Flame superman meme. Keep reading as we unveil what is known about this internet sensation.

Dax Flame's bio

Dax Flame is an internet phenomenon that made headlines following his eccentric vlogging style. It attracted thousands of followers, making him an iconic YouTuber back in the day. But what made him go mute? Before we delve into this, let us first answer some commonly asked questions about his early life.

What is Dax Flame real name?

Although most people may know him as Dax Flame, his real name and that which appears on his birth certificate is Madison Patrello.

How old is Dax Flame?

Dax was born on 5th November 1991 in the United States of America. He is currently 29 years old.

Where is Dax Flame from?

The YouTuber is yet to disclose specifically where in the United States he was born or where he currently resides.

Dax Flame's YouTube career

Madison created his YouTube channel Daxflame on 3rd January 2007. Back then, YouTube was not as competitive as today, so most vloggers had the same vlogging format. However, as time passed, more people joined the platform, and now vloggers have to think out of the box to stand out.

Madison was adventurous and he started focusing his vlog entries on a socially awkward and aggressive teenager based in Texas called Bernice Jauch III. In every video, Bernice or perhaps Flame would vent about his life, folks, and friends.

The controversial character caused so much debate and led to questions like: was Dax Flame acting in his videos? Back then, fictional vlogs were rare, and this is why people were confused. Looking back, he was indeed acting, and thank the heavens he was good at it because his character caught the attention of multitudes, and his fan base grew tremendously.

Dax Flame's acting career

A few years after starting his YouTube career, Madison decided to test the acting waters. He was cast in the 2012 Warner Bros movie called Project X. Although Dax Flame Project X role as Dax had less screen time, it was very impactful.

It paved the way for his appearance in the 2012 movie 21 Jump Street as Zack. Dax Flame 21 Jump Street role was very significant as he got to work alongside notable actors such as Ice Cube and Channing Tatum. He was also featured in the 2014 movie 22 Jump Street.

His acting career was booming, but that of YouTube was dwindling. He soon started traveling, during which he published his first self-help book called I’m Just Sitting on a Fence. Money soon became tight, and he sold an invention idea, which he captured in his documentary Indoor Garden.

He eventually ran broke and started working in an ice cream shop. You might have seen the question: what ice cream shop does Dax Flame work at? He reportedly worked at Ample Hills Creamery.

If there is anything we have learned from Flame, he will turn every opportunity into a gold mine. He drew inspiration from his time working in the ice cream shop and wrote his second book, Ice Cream Man.

On 21st July 2020, the popular YouTuber iDubbbz released a mini-documentary about Dax, entitled Ice Cream Man. Within one day, the video had at least 1.6 million views. Currently, it has a total of 5.9 million views. Flame wrote his third book at the beginning of the quarantine, titled Dax Flame’s Guide to Making Money as an Influencer.

Where does Dax Flame work?

In February of 2020, Madison reportedly worked in a restaurant where he struggled to get money for food, rent, and headshots. In December of 2020, he released a YouTube video detailing his plans of returning and dominating YouTube in 2021. Since then, he has been consistently releasing videos in the hopes of regaining his fame.

How much does Dax Flame make?

Madison appeared in two hit movies, which have made fans curious to know of Dax Flame net worth. Some are even looking at Dax Flame social blade statistics to help get an estimate of his YouTube earnings. They range between $174 and $2.8K per month.

He revealed that he made around $300,000 from the movies and $200 from residuals during an interview. However, his acting career went downstream because he could no longer land roles during his auditions, leading to his financial woes. He fought them off by making a documentary and writing three books.

Is Dax Flame dating?

In the video detailing his YouTube comeback, Madison revealed his plans to travel to Europe to find love. It meant that at the moment, he was single. There are still no reports about Dax Flame girlfriend, meaning that he is still single.

Madison Patrello, better known as Dax Flame, is a renowned YouTuber. He has had his fair share of ups and downs, but this does not deter his will to make a grand YouTube comeback.

