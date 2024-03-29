Alex Damian Santos is the first son of singer-songwriter Romeo Santos, popularly known as the modern King of Bachata. Romeo was young when he became a first-time father in 2002, but he loved his son unconditionally. Alex occasionally features on his father's social media posts but mostly stays out of the limelight. Where is he today?

A young Alex Damian on the cover of People Magazine (L). Photo: @lilmitchy1 on X, Nathan Congleton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Romeo Santos ruled the airwaves in the 2000s with his former group Aventura. They released hit songs like Obsesion, Cuando Volvera, Amor de Madre, and Un Beso. When the band broke up, Romeo went on to have a successful solo career with several top hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Despite his widespread popularity, the singer has ensured his sons lived a private life.

Alex Damian Santos' profile summary and bio

Full name Alex Damian Santos Date of birth September 1, 2002 Age 21 years in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Male Parents Romeo Santos (Father) Siblings Three half-brothers, including Solano, Valentino, and Milano Known for Being Romeo Santos' eldest son

How old is Romeo Santos' oldest son?

Alex Damian Santos' age is 21 years old as of 2024. He was born on September 1, 2002, in the United States. His birth sign is Virgo, and he has mixed ethnicity, including Puerto Rican and Dominican roots from his father's side.

Who is Alex Damian Santos' mother?

Singer Romeo Santos has never confirmed the identity of Alex Damian's mother, but he often praises her in interviews. She lived in the Bronx projects of New York when they were dating. While talking to Hola! USA, the bachata star called her an incredible mother.

She is a woman who has been exceptional and incredible as a mother, woman, and human being.

Alex's father is currently in a relationship with a long-term girlfriend whose name he has not revealed to the public. Romeo gave fans a rare glimpse of his personal life with his partner in the 2023 music video for Solo Conmigo. The song features the following lyrics (translated from Spanish to English);

I can't erase your history or who came before me. The saying goes that he who laughs last laughs best. Although some touched your body, only I reached the soul. You wasted feelings, nobody understood you, so many footprints on your bed. But I was the one who sealed your heart.

Top 5 facts about Romeo Santos' son, Alex Damian. Photo: @agendavip15 on X (modified by author)

Alex Damian Santos' siblings

The celebrity son has three half-brothers from his father's side. His brother Valentino was born in March 2019 (5 years in 2024), while Solano was born in 2021. The youngest Santos son, Milano, was born in February 2023 (1 year in 2024)

Alex and his brothers Solano and Valentino are featured in the intro of their father's album, Formula Vol. 3. The album, which was released on Alex's birthday on September 1, 2022, was inspired by Romeo's kids.

Alex Damian shares a strong bond with Romeo Santos

Romeo has shielded son Alex from the limelight but often talks highly of him. In a previous interview on The Breakfast Club show, the singer revealed he was still young when he welcomed his firstborn in 2002, but fatherhood made him a better person.

With my first kid, I was a kid having a kid. I was a coward, so I ran, I wasn't in a relationship at the time, it was just something that happened. I have a great relationship with Alex, it's been great for over a decade. You have to be there for your kids in every sense of the word. I'm so busy with my career, and sometimes, I try to balance both and end up working more. I'm a way better person than I was before.

Singer Romeo Santos during a press conference for the release of his album, Golden, in Mexico City. Photo: Luis Ortiz

Alex Damian is not musically inclined

Despite being the son of one of Latin's most renowned artists, Alex has not shown interest in music. His father told Hola! USA that he will not limit his kids' career choices but will support them if they choose to follow in his footsteps.

I wouldn't like that because I understand how difficult and overwhelming this business is. But it would be selfish to limit or prevent a child who may carry it in his blood. I can speak for my eldest son because he has never been inclined towards music. But if Valentino or Solano decide, I will give them my unconditional support. I would advise them and help them to have a musical identity.

Romeo Santos' children are his inspiration

Since becoming a father, the bachata singer dedicates his work to his kids and tries to find time to be with them. During a September 2022 Q&A panel at Billboard's Latin Music Week, Romeo opened up about fatherhood and its challenges.

The kids always come first. I now bring food home every time I'm out, and I'm obsessed with my children.

The singer chooses not to put his kids in the spotlight until they are old enough to decide. In an interview with Hola! USA in early 2022, Romeo revealed that his kids are his greatest pride, and he chooses whether to share details of his personal life or keep them hidden.

I have always been very secretive, my greatest pride is my children. I believe that the artist has the right and control to choose what he exhibits and what he keeps. I know that some people want to see more, but that is something that I decide, and when they are older, they have the freedom to go out and present themselves as my children. When I revealed the identity of my eldest son, I asked him first. Alex made the decision.

Bachata singer Romeo Santos performs at WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mariano Regidor

Alex Damian Santos' Instagram

The celebrity son is not active on social media platforms, including Instagram. Alex Damian Santos' parents ensured he lived a normal life away from the public, although his father occasionally posts him.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Alex Damian Santos' family.

How many kids does Romeo Santos have?

The singer-songwriter has four sons from two relationships. His eldest son, Alex Damian, was born in September 2002 with his former girlfriend. He shares sons Valentino (2019), Solano (2021), and Milan (2023) with his current partner.

Who is Romeo Santos' wife?

Romeo has never been married but has been in various relationships that he kept private. He introduced his long-term partner and mother of his three children in the video for his song Solo Conmigo but has not revealed any plans to tie the knot.

How old is Solano Santos?

Solano Santos is Romeo Santos’ third child. He was born in 2021 and is around 3 years old as of 2024.

Romeo Santos performs during the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Honoring Marco Antonio Solís. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Alex Damian Santos continues to maintain a low profile despite being the son of a Latino superstar. It is unclear what career path he will follow since music is not his passion.

