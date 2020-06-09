70 emotional Happy Father's Day messages, wishes, quotes, pictures

Giving birth to kids is one thing, and raising them is another. Fathers selflessly put in resources to ensure that they bring up their kids in the best way possible. As a result, they deserve the best reward and appreciation. Sharing Happy Father's Day messages, wishes, quotes, and pictures is a thoughtful way of expressing gratitude.

Most South African families have not embraced affirmation as a love language. Very few people can confidently tell their parents they love them, unless on special occasions like their birthdays. If you have wished to make it a tradition, what better way to do so than through emotional happy Father's Day messages, wishes, quotes and pictures.

Father's Day 2021

When is Fathers Day? It is marked on the third Sunday of June every year to acknowledge the role that dads play in their children's lives. The good thing about this occasion is that you do not have to throw a whole party. Instead, you can share insightful messages to express your love and gratitude.

Happy Father's Day messages

What do I say for Father's Day? Finding the right words might be a little tricky. However, if you need a helping hand, these messages will suit your situation. Remember, your dad will be chuffed if you send him the message alongside a gift or a treat.

Happy Father's Day messages from daughter

To daughters, dads are the first men they genuinely fell in love with. The bond is so strong that most ladies choose their fathers before their significant others. These messages could express a daughter's bond with her dad regardless of her age.

My dad may not be the moon or the sun that can illuminate the whole sky. However, he is the fireplace that emanates warmth, even on the coldest nights. The most significant moment of my life is when I was born because I got the chance to be my dad's daughter. It does not matter who I am going to get married to; the one thing that stands is that my dad will remain my first love. Thank you for wearing a brave face through the good and bad times. When other dads take their sons out for a match, I am a proud daughter because mine takes me out shopping. My dad always champions me to laugh as hard as possible, but he will never let me cry alone. Fathers will always look at their daughters as their cute little princesses. I love you, dad! My dad is my superman because he treats me the same way he treats my mother, with respect, love and care. My dad always reminds me of how old I am growing, although I always look up to that man no matter how old I might be. Most people refer to fathers as boats that have your back as you sail when the current is right. However, mine is different because he is my lighthouse who always makes sure that I am on the right path.

Emotional Father's Day messages from son

What should I write on a Father's Day card? It is uncommon for African young men to tell their dads they love them openly. However, these messages provide the different options you could use.

The whole world knows you as my dad, although to me, you are my world. My dad stands out to be a man of few words, and that is what it takes for him to make me happy, especially at the moments when I am sad and on the verge of giving up. Throughout my life, I have learnt so much about superhero comic. However, I am yet to learn of one that matches your capabilities. It is the pride of every dad for their sons to be more successful than they are, although I cannot be better than you, let alone be equal to you. A dad is as powerful as the sun. His presence is enough to turn the darkest night into a bright day. You are the best gift in my life, dad! A dad makes an effort to ensure that his children grow up well, although a super dad makes sure that his children have the best memories they will carry with them, even after he is gone, and pass them on to the generations to come. Throughout my life, my dad has put me down and picked up my crying sister. This is a great lesson that I will always carry with me. Thank you for being the glue that ties the family together. I wish to be half the man you are. Happy Father's Day. Anyone can be a father, although mine has taught me the value and definition of a loving father.

Happy Father's Day messages from wife

Dads lead and provide for their families. They work tirelessly to ensure everyone is comfortable. As a wife, you could share these Happy Fathers Day messages to my husband.

Watching you pull the dad card so perfectly makes me fall in love with you even more. It is exciting to have you as a husband, happy Father's Day. One day is not enough to honour the amazing and special dad you have been to our babies. I am grateful that you have given our kids a father to respect, honour, and admire. You are such an amazing dad! Thank you for making life so beautiful because you are my best friend and the dad of our children. You amaze me every time. If I were to choose again, I would choose you repeatedly as the father of our children. May this Father’s Day be unique because of how hard you work to nurture our family. Good dads quickly go unnoticed even though they are the most valuable asset in any family. Here is to celebrating the great man that you have always been. I am blessed to have you as a husband, and more than that, a man who is doing a great job raising our children. Your selflessness is unmatched; you have loved me unconditionally and shared the love with our babies. I celebrate you!

Happy Fathers Day wishes

How can I wish my father? Fathers are special, and wishing them a happy Father's Day might go a long way in reminding them of their worth. You could send your grandfather, stepdad or anyone who is a father to you.

Emotional Father's Day wishes to a deceased dad

No one can explain the pain that grief brings about. Nonetheless, this does not mean that you cannot uniquely remember your fallen hero. These are some of the wishes you could use to reminisce the impact they had on you.

It hurts to think that you are not here anymore. However, I cannot help but smile with tears in my eyes to think of how we cherished every moment of our lives together when you were alive. I miss you, dad. Dad, wherever you are, I want you to know that you were right no matter how much we have fought and argued. I miss you. I still get a lot of hugs, but none of them is as warm as yours. I miss you, dad. Every time I place flowers on your grave, I realize how fragrant you made my life. I miss you, dad. No matter the number of people in the world, none of them has made me feel the way you did. I miss you every second. Happy Father's Day! Dad, how ironic it is that I wasted all these years not listening to you. But now that you are not here, I am living life exactly how you told me to. Happy Father's Day in heaven! Your death will always remain a blurry memory. But your life will always be a vivid one, the epitome of greatness and sacrifice. Happy Father's Day, dad. Death may have taken you away from me, but you will forever be my hero. Happy Father's Day! Just like how I was the apple of your eye, you were the balm to my soul. Happy Father's Day! Happiness is the feeling that your dad is always there to guide you, even if he is in heaven.

Father's Day wishes for first-time dads

What do you write in a first Father's Day card? While mothers receive all the attention after delivery, first-time dads do not get the recognition they deserve. These wishes could be the fuel and appreciation they need to keep going.

On your first Father’s Day, my wish for you is that you know how much you truly mean to me. Thank you for doing your best for your family. Happy first Father’s Day! Being a dad is the most important job a man will ever have. It is so amazing to see the man I fell in love with as a dad. I would not want to share the joy of raising a baby with anyone else. Being a daddy is demanding, but you make it look effortless. You might be one person to the world, but to one person right now, you are their world. You are doing fantastic; happy first Father’s Day! I could not have picked a better dad for our child even if I tried. Happy first Father’s Day! I hope that this first Father’s Day brings many sweet moments for you and your new baby. Happy first Father’s Day! You are doing your best at ensuring your baby has the best. To my husband, thank you for all your support and loving care. I am so proud of the dad you have become. You are doing great! I wish everyone had an amazing dad like you! The world would be a better place!

Happy Father's Day quotes

What should I write on a Father's Day card? If you are not the best at expressing yourself, you could quote a relatable message. These are some happy Father's Day quotes for all dads.

When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives his father, both cry. William Shakespeare Dads, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord. Ephesians 6:4 I want to congratulate all the men out there who are working diligently to be good dads, whether they are stepdads, or biological dads or just spiritual fathers. T.D. Jakes My dad gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me. Jim Valvano It is an ongoing joy being a dad. Liam Neeson Any man can be a dad but it takes someone special to be a dad. Anne Geddes I pray to be a good servant to God, a dad, a husband, a son, a friend, a brother, an uncle, a good neighbour, a good leader to those who look up to me, a good follower to those who are serving God and doing the right thing. Mark Wahlberg The quality of a dad can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself but for his family. Reed Markham I believe that what we become depends on what our dads teach us at odd moments when they are not trying to teach us. The little scraps of wisdom form us. Umberto Eco Son, brother, dad, lover, friend; there is room in the heart for all the affections, as there is room in heaven for all the stars. Victor Hugo

Happy Father's Day pictures

What is the best thing to do on Father's Day? Send your father a picture to express your love and gratitude. Most of them are simple and thoughtful.

1. Bike-themed picture

If your dad, husband, or friend is a bike lover, this picture will make a beautiful card. Alternatively, you could print and frame it.

2. Cute picture

This picture would make a gorgeous Father's Day card from a daughter. You could also print it.

3. The best dad

This picture is a reflection of how much love you have for your dad. It is an inexpensive and idealistic Father's Day gift.

4. First-time dad picture

This picture would work best as a card or a note inserted in a gift box. It is also ideal for a first-time dad.

5. Artistic Father's Day picture

If you would love to embrace your artsy side, this is a perfect picture to use. It would look good if printed as a card.

6. Minimalistic Father's Day picture

Are you looking for a minimalistic picture for a dad? If so, this is the perfect one to go for.

7. Father's Day picture

This is a nice picture that would make an artsy card. You could also opt to print it.

8. Happy Dad's Day!

If you are a lover of paintwork, this picture is the best to use. It is ideal for framing.

9. Affirmative Father's Day picture

A little humour in a picture can never go wrong. This Father's Day picture not only spreads the love but also affirms a dad of how important he is.

10. Barbeque-themed picture

If your dad, husband or friend loves barbeque, this picture could go a long way in sending the love.

In the wake of the pandemic, families and friends have been forced to spend time apart. However, this should not stop you from spreading love during this year's Father's Day. You could use these messages, quotes, wishes and pictures to send to the men in your life.

