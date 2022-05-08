A coffee shop in Johannesburg has made a simple yet profound gesture to honour those moms who are no longer with us

For many Mother's Day is a time when people get to spend time and show their appreciation for their mothers

For others, it is a painful reminder that they have lost one of the most important people in their lives, this simple gesture helps honour those amazing women

A small coffee shop in Fourways is honouring mothers who are no longer with us in a simple yet powerful way. Dc Coffee Co is setting out empty yellow chairs to represent the moms who have left us.

A yellow chair was placed outside the coffee shop and its effect was very powerful. Mother's Day can be an amazing time for people to honour and appreciate their moms.

Dc Coffee Co has made a simple yet profound gesture to honour those amazing women who are no longer with us. Photo credit: @dccoffeeco

Source: Facebook

However, a lot of people have lost their moms and the day serves as a painful reminder of one of the most important people in their lives.

Social media users loved the idea and took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the touching tribute

Valencia Titus:

"This is such a beautiful idea❤️❤️❤️ 2nd Mothers Day without my dearest angel mummy this time of year is certainly bittersweet! Thank you for highlighting that Mothers Day is more than just the and for been considerate to those that find this day hard. "

Kerry Nance-Kivell:

"My word! This is so beautiful. I have lost an amazing son to suicide. How I wish he was still here with me. Always made me feel special on Mother's Day. My birthday often coincides with Mother's day which makes it so much harder. God bless you! What a wonderful idea."

Jacqui-Leigh Cloete:

"This is lovely, this my first mother's day with mom gone. Still fresh. "

Sonja Bezuidenhout:

"I love this. I lost my mom 13 years ago. This time of the year is always difficult for me

This is very special ❤️"

