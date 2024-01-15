Meet PnB Rock's daughter, Milan Allen: 6 facts about her

Rapper PnB Rock had a growing fanbase after being signed by Atlantic Records in 2015. He was known for hits like Unforgettable, Horses, and Selfish. The artist was also a doting girl dad behind the scenes to his two daughters, Milan Allen and Xuri Lee.

PnB Rock with his daughter Milan at S.O.B.'s in New York City (R). Photo: Johnny Nunez/ Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

PnB Rock became a victim of armed robbery back in September 2022 when he was fatally shot while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie at Roscoe's Chicken N Waffles in Los Angeles, California. The Pennsylvania-born rapper had collaborated with stars like Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Ed Sheeran, Young Thug, and Lil Baby.

Milan Allen's profile summary and bio

Full name Milan Allen Date of birth 22 October 2013 Age 10 years as of 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Hair colour Black Gender Female Parents Late rapper PnB Rock Siblings Half-sister Xuri Lee Known for Being rapper PnB Rock's daughter

Milan Allen's age

The celebrity daughter was born on 22 October 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. She is 10 years old in 2024.

Milan Allen's parents

She is rapper PnB Rock's eldest daughter from a previous relationship. The hip-hop star was 21 years old when she was born. Little is known about Milan Allen's mother, who dated the Unforgettable hitmaker before his breakthrough in the music industry.

Rapper Rakim Hasheem posing with his daughter Milan. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Milan Allen's top 6 facts

She was born in October 2013 when his father, rapper PnB Rock, was only 21 years old. Milan Allen's mom primarily stays out of the limelight. Her father was fatally shot in September 2022 during an armed robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Her father, rapper PnB Rock, died at 30 years old when she was 8. Milan is a big sister. Her half-sister, Xuri Lee, was born in March 2020 to her father's girlfriend, model Stephanie Sibounheuang. She gets part of the proceeds from the revenue generated from PnB Rock's music. The late rapper was an independent artist at the time of his death.

How many kids did PnB Rock have?

The rapper was a father of two daughters from two relationships. His eldest is Milan Allen, who he shared with his former girlfriend. He welcomed his second daughter, Xuri Lee, with his girlfriend, model Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Rapper PnB Rock's daughters. Photo: @pnbrock on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is PnB Rock's daughter?

The slain rapper's eldest child, Milan, was born on 22 October 2013 (10 years as of 2024). He welcomed his youngest child, Xuri Lee, on 27 March 2020 (3 years as of 2024.)

What does PnB mean in PnB Rock?

PnB is an acronym for Pastorious and Baynton, the name of a street near where he grew up in Germantown, Philadelphia. The rapper's birth name is Rakim Hasheem Allen.

How much money did PnB Rock have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the hip-hop artist was worth $3 million when he died. BeatStars revealed in a tweet that his music proceeds will go directly to PnB Rock's kids and other close family members because he was an independent artist.

PnB Rock during the BET Awards Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

PnB Rock's daughter has stayed out of the limelight since her father's unfortunate passing. The two had a great father-daughter bond and often spent quality time together. The rapper used to post pictures of their outings and interactions on his social media pages.

READ ALSO: Who is Marie-France Ward, Fred Ward's wife? 7 Top facts

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about actor Fred Ward's wife, Marie-France Ward. The two were married for almost three decades until the actor's death.

Marie-France was Fred Ward's third wife and almost ended the marriage by filing for divorce before changing her mind. What has she been up to since her husband's death?

Source: Briefly News