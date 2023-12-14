Who is Julien Stoermer Coleman? All about Zendaya's sibling

Undeniably, the American actress and singer Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman has seized global attention, evidenced in her achievements like the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. Her acclaimed roles in films such as Euphoria and Spiderman: Homecoming have been well-received, sparking more significant interest in her family, particularly her siblings. Among them is Julien Stoermer Coleman.

While Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is her parents' only biological child, she has half-siblings. Julien Stoermer Coleman, also known as Ez, is the eldest among them. Julien Stoermer Coleman, the brother of KC Undercover's child actress, has been thrust into the spotlight due to the success of his famous half-sister.

Julien Stoermer Coleman's profile summary and bio

Full name Julien Stoermer Coleman Nickname Ez Gender Male Date of birth 6 January Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Stepmother Claire Stoermer Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Sonja Children 3

Who is Julien Stoermer Coleman?

Julien Stoermer Coleman, also known as Ez, is Zendaya's oldest half-brother. Reportedly born in Oakland, California, he is the son of Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, a fitness trainer, businessman, and music producer.

His mother's identity remains unknown. But then, Claire Stoermer Coleman, Zendaya's mother, is his stepmother. Maintaining privacy, he keeps personal information, including academic records, away from the public eye.

What is Julien Stoermer Coleman's age?

Julien Stoermer's precise age is undisclosed, but he celebrates his birthday on 6 January. He is an African American with the Taurus zodiac sign and is an American citizen.

Julien Stoermer Coleman's career

Julien Stoermer's professional details remain undisclosed. Despite speculations that Zendaya and Julien Stoermer Coleman pursue the same career in the film industry, only Zendeya's activity in the industry is known.

As such, Julien Stoermer Coleman's movies do not exist.

Julien Stoermer Coleman's personal life

Zendaya's brother is reportedly married to Sonja, but details about their marriage remain undisclosed. The couple shares three children, with their eldest, Ezenia (Zink), being a little older than Zendaya.

Julien Stoermer Coleman's daughter and Zendaya share a good bond, seemingly close since birth.

Who is Zendaya, and why is she famous?

Zendaya is a prominent African-American actress renowned for her role as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Spiderman series. With roots as a Disney child star in shows like K.C. Undercover, Rocky Blue, and Shake It Up, she quickly gained widespread popularity.

Julien Stoermer Coleman's half-sister's success extends to television hits and film projects like The Greatest Showman. She is recognised globally as an Emmy-winning actress and featured on Time's 100 Most Influential People list.

Does Zendaya have siblings?

Zendaya has five half-siblings: Julien (known as Ex), Austin, Katianna, Annabella, and Kaylee Stoermer Coleman. Although not biological, they form a blended family. Like Julien, Zendaya's half-siblings lead low-key lives, keeping details about their birth dates, education, career, and status private.

What is Julien Stoermer Coleman's net worth?

Julien Stoermer Coleman's net worth is undisclosed due to his private life and unknown career details. In contrast, as published on Celebrity Net Worth, his half-sister, Zendaya, accumulated an estimated net worth of $22 million, which she made through her successful ventures in the entertainment industry.

Although Julien Stoermer Coleman is one of Zendaya's siblings, he prefers a private life, only coming into public attention due to his famous half-sister. Although he has yet to achieve the same level of prominence, it is clear that as Zendaya excels, the interest in unravelling Julien's life and getting to know him better will persist.

