All about Patricia Nonnenmacher, Gisele Bundchen's twin sister and manager

Dubbed one of the world's highest-paid models, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most influential women of her era. However, her equally stunning twin sister, Patricia Nonnenmacher, is hidden from the spotlight. While Patricia may not have achieved the same level of fame as her sibling, she still captivates the curiosity of many fans who are eager to learn more about her.

Born five minutes apart from her twin sister, Patricia Nonnenmacher is considered the younger of the two. Although many know Gisele Bündchen's prominence as a supermodel, only a few know about her sister, who handles the business aspects while Gisele shines in the spotlight.

Patricia Nonnenmacher's profiles summary and bio

Patricia Nonnenmacher's age

As of 2023, Patricia Nonnenmacher is 43 years old. She was born on 20 July 1980 in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Patricia is a Brazilian, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Patricia Nonnenmacher's parents

Nonnenmacher's parents are Valdir Bündchen and Vânia Nonnenmacher. While there is limited information about them, her father, Valdir, is a sociologist and writer.

Her mother, Vânia, worked as a bank clerk and is now a pensioner. Both are of Brazilian descent with German roots and follow the Catholic faith.

Patricia Nonnenmacher's siblings

Patricia has five sisters, including her fraternal twin sister, the renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Gisele Bündchen is an award-winning supermodel and one of the highest-paid models globally. She has represented esteemed brands like Victoria's Secret, graced the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue and Forbes, and even established her clothing line.

Among Patricia's other sisters are Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela, and Rafaela. Rafaela works in web development at Intimates, the lingerie company co-founded by Patricia and Gisele. Gabriela pursues a career in law, Graziela is a judge, and Raquel chooses accounting.

What does Giselle's sister do for a living?

Patrícia Nonnenmacher began her career in the modelling industry in 1993. That was when her mother enrolled her with her sisters, Gisele and Gabriela, in a modelling course to teach them confidence and better posture. She took on the role of manager and spokesperson for her sister Gisele. Vouching for her sister during an interview session, Gisele said:

We're very close; as you know, we're twins! I know she's got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless.

Patrícia worked with various modelling agencies, walked in fashion shows, and collaborated with top-notch brands.

In 2011, she and her sister Gisele ventured into business, launching Intimates, a lingerie company. Patrícia continues to support her sister's endeavours while maintaining a behind-the-scenes role in the fashion industry.

Is Gisele Bundchen's sister a model?

No, she is not, though she once tried her hands on it but failed. While her twin sister has achieved significant success in the industry, she has stepped back.

Who is Patricia Nonnenmacher's husband?

Patricia Nonnenmacher is married to Rodrigo Pereira. They joined in matrimony in May 2010 in the picturesque coastal region of Porto Alegre, Brazil. As of now, it remains undisclosed whether the couple has children.

Throughout their journey together, Patricia and Rodrigo have kept their relationship out of the public eye, maintaining a sense of privacy and discretion.

What is Patricia Nonnenmacher's height?

The exact height of Patricia is unknown. However, she is reportedly slightly shorter than her twin sister Gisele, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall. Gisele also maintains a weight of approximately 57 kilograms.

Patricia Nonnenmacher's net worth

Patricia's net worth is allegedly $5 million, while her twin, Gisele Bündchen, has a net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gisele has accumulated wealth through a thriving career in modelling, working with renowned brands, and securing lucrative sponsorship deals and endorsements.

Patricia Nonnenmacher Bündchen shares a striking resemblance and special bond with her twin sister, Gisele Bündchen. They have not only embraced their roles as sisters but have also become business partners, consistently supporting each other and achieving remarkable success together.

