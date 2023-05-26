Who is Faith Duma aka Mseleku? Age, husband, occupation, profiles, net worth

Faith Duma is a Johannesburg-based life coach and network marketer. She came into the limelight in February 2022 when fans speculated that she was polygamist Musa Mseleku's fifth wife. Read on below for more on her personal life.

Faith Duma is a South African life coach and network marketer. Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Musa Mseleku has become a household name across South Africa since the launch of his hit Showmax reality shows, Uthando Nes'thembu and Mnakwethu. He is a successful entrepreneur but is best known for his polygamous marriage. The KwaZulu-Natal native has four wives and ten children.

Faith Duma's profiles summary and bio

Full name Faith Duma Date of birth 17th April Age Not known Birth sign Aries Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Tribe Zulu Religion Christian Gender Female Orientation Female Relationship status Single Alma mater Durban University of Technology Profession Network marketer, social media influencer, life coach Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube

Faith Duma's biography

Faith Duma is a South African network marketer and social media influencer. She is also a life coach and founded the Women Empowered by Faith organization that encourages and equips women to live confidently as God's chosen daughters.

Duma is an alumnus of the Durban University of Technology (DUT). She is a devout Christian and describes herself as a prayer warrior.

Faith Duma's age

The life coach celebrates her birthday on the 17th of April, but her year of birth is unknown. She was born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and later relocated to Johannesburg.

Faith Duma's siblings

Duma has seven siblings, although little is known about them. She has a close relationship with her mother, who she regularly posts on her Instagram.

Faith Duma's husband

Faith Duma was rumoured to be Musa Mseleku's 5th wife after he revealed he was looking for another wife. Photo: @musamseleku.77 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is rumoured to be the potential fifth wife of openly polygamous South African journalist, entrepreneur, and reality star Musa Mseleku. The businessman's other wives are MaCele Mseleku, MaYeni Mseleku, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, and MaNgwabe Mseleku.

The blended Mseleku family stars in the Uthandi Nes'thembu reality show. The Showmax series documents how they live in a polygamous set-up. Towards the end of season five, Musa asked his wives to allow him to take a fifth wife.

He had to put his marriage plans on hold after his second wife, MaYeni and fourth wife MaNgwabe, threatened to leave him if he brought a new wife. He revealed he would try to convince them before proceeding with his plan.

Fans speculated Faith Duma was the potential new addition to the Mseleku family when the businessman uploaded a Facebook photo of him with her and captioned it; No caption. Faith seems to be on good terms with Musa Mseleku's wives and has uploaded several pictures with them on her Instagram.

Some netizens, however, believe she is the entrepreneur's relative and not the potential fifth wife. Faith Duma and Musa Mseleku are yet to explain the nature of their relationship to fans.

Faith Duma with Musa Mseleku's wives, Thobile (left) and MaYeno (right). Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faith Duma's net worth

Duma's net worth is not known. Her alleged husband/relative, Musa Mseleku, is an accomplished businessman and reality television star with an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023.

Faith Duma's pictures

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's fans have shown a growing interest in knowing who Faith Duma is after being revealed as the entrepreneur's alleged new makoti. Here are some of Duma's quick facts and pictures.

Women empowerment

Faith is an advocate for women's empowerment. Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is passionate about women's empowerment and uses her social media platforms to bring positive change. She also established the Women Empowered by Faith organization, where ladies can support each other.

Prayerful

Duma is a devoted Christian. Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faith Duma is a devout and prayerful Christian. She often talks about her relationship with God by quoting Bible scriptures.

KwaZulu-Natal native

Duma is a native of KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She hails from KwaZulu-Natal province and belongs to the Zulu tribe. She relocated to Johannesburg for work.

Inspired by her mother

Duma is close to her mother. Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In her YouTube video, Get to Know Me Tag, she revealed that her mother is her role model. Duma describes her as a hustler and hardworking entrepreneur.

Survivor of sexual assault

The Mzansi life coach was abused when she was 12. Photo: @tuhreshny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She revealed in one of her YouTube videos that she was assaulted when she was 12 years old. The perpetrator was a close family member, but she could not talk about the incident after the man's wife threatened to tell everyone it was Faith's fault.

How many children does Musa Mseleku have?

The businessman has ten children with his four wives. His first wife MaCele, has three children, including Lwandle, Abongwe, and Owani. MaCele also took in Mseleku's firstborn daughter Snenhlanhla. The polygamist's second wife, MaYeni, has three children: Mpumelelo, Mnini, and Obanzi.

The third wife, Thobile MaKhumalo, does not have biological children but adopted daughter Mpiloenhle when she was five years old. Musa's fourth wife, MaNgwabe, has two daughters: Mawande and Zenande.

Reality star Musa Mseleku has four wives and ten children. Photo: @musamseleku.77 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faith Duma's fame has skyrocketed across Mzansi after making tabloid headlines because of her rumoured connection to Musa Mseleku. She continues to do the noble job of helping women discover their purpose in life.

READ ALSO: New Nightmare actress Claudia Haro's biography and life story

Briefly.co.za published the interesting life story of Claudia Haro. She is a former Hollywood actress and model turned convicted criminal. Claudia was previously married to renowned actor Joe Pesci.

She later married her second husband, Hollywood director Garrett Warren. Her divorce from Garrett took a turn for the worst when she hired a hitman to kill him, but he miraculously survived the shooting attack. Where is Claudia Haro today?

Source: Briefly News