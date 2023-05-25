What is the latest on Kay Sibiya? All about his charges and personal life

Kay Sibiya is a South African TV presenter and actor. He is best known for his role as Ayanda Mdletshe on SABC1's Uzalo and Nkululeko Bhengu on Imbewu. In early 2023, former radio presenter Zookey Zarling accused him of assault. Read on below for the latest on the allegations.

Kay Sibiya is a South African actor and TV presenter. Photo: @kay_sibiya on Instagram (modified by author)

Kay Sibiya has had one of the quickest-rising careers after landing several big roles in top South African shows. The widespread fame also came with increased scrutiny of his personal life, and the recent allegations against him have not done justice to his reputation.

Kay Sibiya's profiles summary and bio

Full name Khumbulani Sibiya Date of birth 20th January 1988 Age 35 years in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Judie Kama (Since 2017) Children Zia-Mia, Doxa Kion Zesimdumise Profession Actor, TV presenter, DJ Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is Kay Sibiya?

The actor Kay Sibiya (aged 35 years as of 2023) was born on 20th January 1988 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Does Kay Sibiya have a wife?

The Uzalo star is not married but has been in a long-term relationship with Judie Sbahle Kama since March 2017. Judie is a South African makeup artist, DJ, and internet influencer. The lovebirds broke up in May 2020 on amicable terms but started dating again a few months later.

Kay and Judie Kama have been dating since 2017. Photo: @judiekama on Instagram (modified by author)

How many children does Kay Sibiya have?

Does Kay Sibiya have kids? The actor has two children, a daughter and a son. His firstborn is daughter Zia-Mia whom he shares with former radio presenter Zookey Zarling. Kay Sibiya and Judie Kama welcomed their son, Doxa Kion Zesimdumise Sibiya, in July 2019.

Kay Sibiya's career

Sibiya gained fame in South Africa when he started co-hosting the SABC1 music magazine talk show, Sunday Chillaz, alongside Kede Mkhabela in November 2014. He later landed the starring role of Ayanda Mledtshe on SABC1's Uzalo. He left the show in 2017 and relocated to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal.

He had guest-starring roles in shows like The Queen and Thulu noThulani. In January 2021, he landed the leading role of Siyanda alongside actor Vusi Kunene in Generations: The Legacy. Kay joined the cast of Imbewu in February 2022 as Nkululeko Bhengu.

Kay Sibiya's TV shows

TV show Channel Season Role Agent Netflix South Africa/SABC1 Season 1 Blaze Generations: The Legacy SABC1 Season 1 Siyanda Imbewu eTV/eExtra Season 5 Nkululeko Bhengu Sunday Schillaz SABC1 Seasons 1 and 2 Host (Himself) The Queen Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu Seasons 1, 2 and 5 Kwanele The Wife Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu Season 1 Sandile Thuli noThulani SABC1 Season 1 Themba Tripika Island of Treasure SABC1/SABC3/eTV Season 9 (Curacao) Celebrity contestant Uzalo SABC1 Seasons 1,2 and 3 Ayanda Mdletshe

Kay Sibiya's net worth

Kay's exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $350,000. A BMW X6 xDrive40i, a Ford Mustang, and a Lumma Range Rover Sport are among the cars he drives.

Kay Sibiya has starred in top SA dramas like Uzalo, Imbewu, The Queen, and Generations: The Legacy. Photo: @kay_sibiya on Instagram (modified by author)

Kay Sibiya's sexual assault allegations

In February 2023, Sangoma and former radio presenter Zukiswa Vutela popularly known as Zookey Zarling, took to Facebook Watch to accuse Kay Sibiya of drugging her and harassing her in 2014. The assault resulted in the birth of their daughter Zia-Mia.

The former Gagasi presenter was married to a Zimbabwean man at the time and claimed she had never dated the Imbewu actor. She also revealed that Sibiya is a deadbeat dad. Her message says, in part;

This is not an expose. But a plea for my child to grow with the dignity she deserves and not in a shadow of a man that keeps destroying her name and dignity.

The battle between Kay and Zarling has been going on since the birth of their daughter. The Sangoma also claimed she became unemployable because of the paternity scandal. Addressing the situation, she said;

You've destroyed my reputation and all my hard work. So, it's not like I don't have problems. I do, but just ignore them and forgive, roll with the punches, heal, and move on so that I can be on top of my game.

In a now-deleted Instagram statement, Kay Sibiya from Imbewu denied being a deadbeat dad. He said he started living with their daughter in 2019 when the mother could afford to care for her. He also denied assaulting Zookey and revealed he had opened a case against the Sangoma for defamation of character, false accusation and kidnapping.

Zookey and Sibiya have a daughter together. Photo: @dailysunsa, @PhilMphela on Twitter (modified by author)

Kay Sibiya has been in the South African entertainment industry for over ten years. His talent has helped his career grow and earned him a growing fanbase.

