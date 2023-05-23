Andile Ncube's wife, Sebabatso Mothibi, biography and personal life

Sebabatso Mothibi is known by many as one of Andile Ncube's baby mamas. However, the socialite has been rubbing shoulders with South Africa's elite for years before her relationship with the media personality. Is she still in a relationship with Andile, and what else is known about her?

New Young, Famous & African castmate Sebabatso Mothibi. Photo: @sebabatso_mothibi_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Andile Ncube's love life has made headlines more than once over the years. Some of those relationships have resulted in children, and the TV presenter has shared his journey with his blended family and co-parenting on his social media. And now, the mothers of his children have joined him in the cast of Young, Famous & African.

Sebabatso Mothibi's profile summary and bio

Full name Sebabatso Mothibi Date of birth 29 April 1984 Age 39 (as of May 2023) Birth sign Taurus Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Kabelo Modiba Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Andile Ncube Children 2 Social media Instagram Known for Being Andile Ncube's baby mama

Sebabatso Mothibi's age

She was born on 29 April 1984, but her birthplace is unknown. She is 39 years old as of May 2023 and resides in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Sebabatso Mothibi's career

Mothibi has joined Season 2 of Netflix's Young, Famous & African as one of the central cast members. She, model Rosette Ncwana, and media personality Andile Ncube will give viewers a glimpse at their blended family dynamic. Both women have children with Andile.

Sebabatso Mothibi's net worth

There has been no mention of her net worth or assets she may own. Aside from her inclusion in the Netflix reality TV show, she has not mentioned a day job.

Sebabatso Mothibi's profiles and pictures

She is active on her Instagram account and shares images of the events she attends, her children and vacations.

Sebabatso Mothibi's boyfriend

The reality TV star's relationship with Andile Ncube put her in the spotlight, especially after the birth of their son, but not much is known about her previous relationship.

The socialite was married to Kabelo Modiba, and they share a daughter. The couple never revealed the reasons for their separation but continued co-parenting. Her relationship with Ncube started a few later.

Andile and Mothibi's relationship started in 2019, and they went public in 2020. During the COVID lockdown, they created an Instagram live series, Couples in Conversations.

Featuring celebrity couples, they discussed the effect lockdown had on their relationships. Their guests included DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, real estate agent TT Mbha, and his spouse Esperanca Mbha.

In November 2020, Mothibi and Ncube announced they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post. Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end shortly after the birth of their son.

Sebabatso Mothibi's children

The reality star has two children. Her eldest is Araseli Modiba, born on 14 November 2011. Sebabtso's daughter is fathered by her ex-husband, Kabelo Modiba and is 11 years old as of May 2023.

Her second child she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Andile Ncube. Their son, Anthony, was born on 14 December 2020.

Sebabatso's children, Araseli Modiba (L) and Anthony Ncube (R). Photo: @sebabatso_mothibi_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sebabatso Mothibi is a socialite who shares a son with TV presenter Andile Ncube. Now she is a reality TV star after being announced as a main castmate on the second season of Young, Famous & African.

