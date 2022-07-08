Do you know all Andile Ncube baby mamas? Here is everything you need to know

Andile Ncube is one of the most successful media personalities in South Africa, known for his brilliant career as a sportscaster and television personality. Ncube started working in the media industry at AFDA and has worked diligently in the entertainment industry since his start in 2003. He has had a meteoric rise in the industry, but his life is not devoid of baby mama drama. Who are Andile Ncube baby mamas?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The TV personality took part in the hit Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African. Photo: @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Andile was cast in the critically-acclaimed Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African, and he gained international exposure from the show. He won the hearts of millions of ladies across the continent with his charm and charisma.

However, during the show, he revealed two of his baby mamas; and this had fans questioning, how many baby mamas does Andile Ncube have? The smooth-talking newscaster has been in several high-profile relationships, some of them ending with a bun in the oven.

Who are Andile Ncube's baby mamas and their children?

How many babies does Andile Ncube have? Andile has two children with two separate women. He has a nine-year-old daughter named Gabriella, aka Gabbie, and a one-year-old son named Anthony.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rosette Ncwana

Does Andile Ncube have a child with Rosette Ncwana? Yes, Ncube and Rosette have a child together. Rosette Ncwana Mogomotsi is a South African actress and supermodel. They dated a few years back, and their relationship led to the birth of Gabrielle.

Rosette and Ncube had a very nasty breakup. Fortunately, they seem to have gotten over their differences and are keeping it cordial with each other. Andile Ncube and Rosette Ncwana co-parent their daughter.

Rosette is an actress and model who has one child with Andile, Gabrielle. Photo: @rosette-ncwaba

Source: Instagram

Rosette's life after Andile

After they went their separate ways, they both moved on to different partners. Rosette got married to a popular businessman Lunga Ncwana in 2013. At the same time, Andile got into a relationship with Ayanda Thabethe.

Rosette and Lunga first had their traditional wedding at Rosette's home in Tembisa and later had a stunningly beautiful wedding in Cape Town. However, this marriage did not last either, and after six years of marriage, they ended things.

Sebabatso Mothibi

Ncube's second baby mama is Sebabatso Mothibi, a socialite and model. They started dating in late 2019 and later went public about their relationship during the COVID-19 quarantine period in 2020. He posted a video online captioned;

Partners in quarantine

The couple announced they were expecting a bundle of joy that same year. Anthony Ncube was born in December - Andile's second child and first son. Soon after the birth, the two separated.

Before dating Ncube, Sebabatso Mothibi was married to DJ Choice; they also have a child. Sebabatso and DJ Choice's daughter, Araceli, is much older than Anthony.

Andile's second baby mama is called Sebabatso Mothibi, a socialite and model. Photo: @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe

Ayanda is probably Ncube's most famous ex following their viral split that led to the release of unsubstantiated gossip.

She is an acclaimed TV presenter and actress who married Andile in 2013. They were one of Mzansi's power couples before announcing their split two years into marriage. Despite Ayanda not being one of Andile Ncube's baby mamas, their controversial split is worth a mention.

Post-divorce controversy

After two years of camaraderie, Andile Ncube and Ayanda Thabethe split; however, they did not declare the reason for the divorce. Fans began to speculate on the reasons behind the split, and in a later interview, they revealed that their separation was done amicably.

Unfortunately, a Twitter user, @BadubeS, went on a Twitter rampage accusing Andile of cheating on Ayanda with a man, Theo Nyhaba. Stating this was the reason for their split. None of the accusations was based on fact, and Ayanda went on Twitter to dispel the rumours.

At times the truth is neither s**y nor juicy which is why people refuse to hear it. I repeat, NO SUCH THING HAS EVER OCCURRED in my life as has been spoken about.

Ayanda Thabethe's child and relationships

Ayanda has dated other popular people such as Zulu Mkhathini and Bongani Khumalo. Currently, she is in a relationship with Peter Matsimbe, and they recently had a child in April 2022.

Ayanda has a child, but her child is from Peter Matsimbe, not Ncube. Photo: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

FAQs about Andile Ncube

Here are some facts about Ncube that can give you more insight into his life.

When is Andile Ncube's date of birth?

He was born on October 4, 1981, in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. Andile Ncube's parents divorced when he was only 12 years old.

Is Andile Ncube from Zimbabwe?

Ncube is from South Africa. He has two siblings; a brother, Sabelo and a sister, Sisi Shirilele. Sisi is a model based in South Africa.

What does Andile Ncube do for a living?

Ncube is a television personality and producer. He released a few songs before realizing he was not cut out to be a musician.

Despite all his success, Andile has not settled down and continues to look for love. He has shared several saucy moments with Young, Famous and African co-star Zari Hassan. Do you think she will fall for his charm? Who will be Andile Ncube's next baby mama?

READ ALSO: Little known facts about Lil Durk's baby mamas and children

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Lil Durk's baby mamas and children. Lil Durk is popular for his trap music in the American music industry.

He is a father though his children are born to different women. So, here is a chance to find out who they are and how many children he has.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News