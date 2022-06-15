You may know Lil Durk for his popularity with his trap music in the American music industry. He is proud of his status as a father, even though his children are born to different women. The thing about Lil Durk's baby mama drama is that he has, at one point or the other, confirmed that all the mothers of his kids are good even though he does not share the same roof with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during the 7220 tour at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Lil Durk's baby mamas in total are at least five, though he was married to the first on the list for some years until his inability to sow his seeds led to irreconcilable circumstances. So, now the trap lord has six legitimate children with the different women with whom he has been romantically involved.

How many kids does Lil Durk have?

Currently, the American rapper renowned for his dexterity in the trap genre has fathered six children. Nevertheless, there are rumours about a seventh child according to a woman who swears that she was in a romantic relationship with the musician even before he became famous and wealthy.

Identities of Lil Durk's baby mamas

Like most celebrities, Durk has been romantically involved with several women, some of which have resulted in offspring. Below are some of Lil Durk's known baby mamas and the kids they share.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nicole Covone

Covone has been in Durk's life since he was about 15 years old, and in 2011, the lovers welcomed their first child together. By 2013, Nicole and her rapper boyfriend tied the knot to become husband and wife. She later gave birth to another baby girl after their marriage.

Nicole continues to share custody of her two children with Durk even though the rapper went on social media at some point to say that he wanted all of his kids to live under the same roof.

Tameka Kute

Not much is known about this lady, but she is known as the mother of Durk's second daughter.

Sheena

This is the mother of one of Derrick Bank's four sons. But, unfortunately, she is scarcely spoken about in the media, so only little is known about her.

India Royale

India is the mother of Lil Durk's youngest child and daughter. She has allegedly been in a relationship with the rapper since 2017 and is rumoured to be the second woman that may be taking Derrick Bank's last name after Nicole Covone. This was after Lil Durk was spotted kneeling at one of his concerts to propose to her.

India is not an idle lady; she chases her bag as her boyfriend does, and the only difference is that her hustle is on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She is into the fashion business and owns a couple of fashion brands she promotes on her page.

Everything about Lil Durk's children?

Derrick Durk's kids live with their respective mothers, and the rapper has not been able to see his wish to house all of them in the same mansion as himself. Below are Lil Durk's kids' ages and their names.

Angelo Banks

This boy is Durk's first child and son, and he was delivered sometime in August of 2011, meaning he will be 11 years old in 2022. The boy's mother is Nicole Covone, the rapper's first legal wife.

Bella Banks

Banks is Angelo's biological sister since she shares the same father and mother with him. She was born in 2013, the same year her parents married. She will be nine years old in 2022.

Zayden Banks

He is the musician's third child and second son. He allegedly shares his birth year with Bella, but the difference is that the identity of his mother has not been made known to the public. His birth resulted from Durk's affair outside his legitimate marriage. Zayden will be nine years old in 2022.

Du'mier Banks

This is Derrick's third son and the fourth child allegedly delivered in 2014 to Sheena. There is no other information about this boy except that he will likely be eight years old in 2022.

Skyler Banks

She is her father's fifth child and second daughter. Skyler's birth year was 2014, making her eight years old in 2022. Her mother, Tameka Kute, has been in an unstable relationship with Derrick Bank for a while.

Willow Banks

This Lil Durk's daughter is the last of the artist's known children with his numerous baby mamas; she was born to the rapper's current girlfriend, India Royale, in 2018, making her four years old in 2022.

Lil Durk and his baby mamas seem to understand each other. One of his baby mamas, Nicole, attests that he is a wonderful father.

However, Durk has been accused of negligence by a woman known as Travonna. In an interview, the lady claimed she gave birth to a child fathered by the rapper about seven years ago. No one knows the name of the child in question nor the identity, but the mother seems to believe that Durk knows about the boy but has just refused to be financially responsible for him.

The talks about Lil Durk's baby mamas have not affected the rapper's performance regarding his musical hustles. He has consistently blessed his loyal listeners with sounds and lyrics that are peculiar to him.

READ ALSO: Who is Kayden Gaulden? Age, parents, nickname, siblings, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Kayden Gaulden. He is barely seven years old but enjoys a life of gold chains and diamond trinkets that only a few adults can boast of in their lifetime.

Interestingly, Gaulden is a celebrity kid many people began to develop an interest in after his rapping father became a household name in the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News