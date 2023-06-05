What happened to Conrad Hughes Hilton? Here is everything we know

Born into one of the greatest American family dynasties, Conrad Hughes Hilton has always been in the spotlight of public and media scrutiny. He is famously known as the great-grandson of Conrad N. Hilton, the renowned business magnate, and the younger brother of the successful and affluent Paris Hilton. He has, over time, garnered public attention for his adverse behaviour, deviating from the commendable reputation of his family.

Conrad attends court for sentencing after causing a disturbance on an international flight from London to Los Angeles. Photo: David Buchan

Source: Getty Images

Conrad Hughes Hilton is the second son of the illustrious Hilton lineage to be named after his great-grandfather. Conrad Hilton, the family patriarch, pioneered the first hotel in Cisco, Texas, in 1919. Since then, the Hilton hotel chain has made the family immensely wealthy and influential for over a century. The family has produced socialites, real estate agents, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, and renowned entertainers.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's profiles and bio

Full name Conrad Hughes Hilton III Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Mother Kathy Father Richard Siblings 3 Marital status Single Profession Socialite Instagram account @conradhilton

Who is Conrad Hughes Hilton?

He was born Conrad Hughes Hilton III on 3 March 1994 in New York, United States. Conrad Hughes Hilton's age is 29 years in 2023.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's career

He does not have a known profession. However, he made a single appearance on his sister Paris' reality show, The World According to Paris.

What happened to Conrad Hughes Hilton?

Conrad has a history of legal troubles. In 2014, he recklessly drove and crashed his BMW in Palm Springs and eluded police. Later that year, in July, he caused disturbances on a British Airways flight from London to LA, pleading guilty to charges in 2015. Despite potentially facing 20 years in prison, a plea deal gave him three years probation and 750 hours of community service.

Conrad's numerous commotions and homophobic taunts delayed his court hearing and necessitated psychiatric treatment. He also breached his ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Saloman's restraining order in 2015, leading to his arrest.

L-R: Kathy, Richard, and Conrad attend court for Conrad's sentencing. Photo: David Buchan

Source: Getty Images

Following failed drug tests and parole violations, Conrad was mandated to enter a substance abuse centre in January 2016 for 90 days. His parents confirmed his chronic drug issues dating back to his teens. In July 2016, his probation violation due to drug use led to a two-month prison term.

After his release in August 2016, he faced other legal crises in 2017 when he was arrested for stealing his ex-girlfriend's father's Bentley car and violating a restraining order held by Hunter Daily Saloman in 2015.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's parents

The young boy's father is Richard Howard Hilton. He is the son of William Barron and Marilyn June Hawley. William Barron's parents are Conrad Nicholson Hilton Sr and Mary Adelaide Barron.

Conrad's mother is Kathy Hilton. She is a multi-talented individual, working as a fashion designer, businesswoman, socialite, former model, actress, TV personality, and philanthropist.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's siblings

Conrad has three older siblings: Paris, Nicky, and Baron. Paris, the eldest child, was born on 17 February 1981. She is a wealthy member of the family known for being a DJ, businesswoman, TV personality, movie producer, and author.

Kathy and Richard at the 12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Nicky, born on 5 October 1983, is an accomplished fashion designer, model, socialite, and entrepreneur, while Baron Hilton II, born on 7 November 1989, is an actor and model. All of Hughes' siblings are married to influential individuals and have children.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's wife

The low-profile celebrity, Hughes, keeps his relationship status private. So, it is unknown if he is married or in a relationship.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's net worth

Although being an heir to the fortune, Hughes' precise net worth is unknown. His parents are worth $350 million, and his elder sister Paris exceeds $300 million.

How much is the owner of Hilton worth? Hughes's great-grandfather possessed a net worth of $1 billion at his death.

How much did Conrad Hilton leave his family?

When Conrad Nicholson Hilton Sr. died, he bequeathed $500,000 to his two surviving sons, Barron and Eric, $100,000 to daughter Francesca, and $10,000 to his nieces and nephews. The rest of his fortune went to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. However, Paris's grandfather, Barron, disputed the will and acquired four million shares from the hotel.

Conrad Hughes Hilton is notable in the Hilton family tree and America. Despite his troubled past and unruly behaviour, many hope he will find a successful career path like his relatives and make a positive name.

