Luke Evans is a Welsh actor and singer who has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. He has starred in films including Dracula Untold, Beauty and the Beast, High-Rise, and Fast & Furious 6. His global fanbase appreciates him for his outstanding acting skills. However, his personal life has intrigued many and this report reveals more about Luke Evans' partner.

Fran Tomas is a Spanish national from the Community of Madrid. He is 33 years old as of 2023 and holds a graphic design qualification from the University of Alicante, which has enabled him to work as a construction designer and project manager. Fran's worldwide popularity followed after publications reported about his relationship with Luke Evans.

Fran's profile summary and bio

Full name Fran Tomas Gender Male Date of birth 1990 Age 33 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Community of Madrid, Spain Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Homosexual Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Weight in kilograms 83 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Salt and pepper Marital status Unmarried Education University of Alicante Occupation Construction designer and project manager Social media Instagram

Fran Tomas' age

Fran was born in 1990, but his day and month of birth are unknown. According to his birth year, he is 33 years old as of 2023.

Fran Tomas' career

He works as a construction designer and project manager in his home country. As per sources, he has worked for a Dubai-based company (Engineers Office) as a client-side manager for nearly four years, after which he got a new position in 2022 as a project manager for Slovia Inmobliaria.

Is Luke Evans dating?

Luke Evans is dating Fran Tomas. The couple met in Australia and has been travelling together since the onset of the relationship. They have shared their vacation pictures on social media, which confirmed the rumours that they are dating.

Is Luke Evans married?

The Welsh actor and singer is yet to get married. As mentioned, he is currently dating Fran Tomas, whom he met in 2022. Their social media posts show that the two are very much in love with each other. However, marriage is not on the table for now.

Where did Luke Evans start his acting career?

He began acting in London as a theatre performer in many of West End's productions. These productions include Miss Saigon, Rent, La Cava, and Piaf. He got his first significant on-stage role in a play titled Small Change, directed by Peter Gill.

Does Luke Evans have children?

He has no children but hopes to be a father one day. Dailymail reports that in an interview, Luke shared that he hopes to be a father in the next five years. He said,

"I want to be an active dad, one that gets involved and isn't limited in what they can do."

How much is Fran Tomas's net worth?

The worth of Luke Evans' spouse has not been revealed. As of May 2023, sources estimate Luke Evans has a net worth of $9 million. He has appeared in blockbuster films, including the 2010 Clash of the Titans remake, Immortals, Fast & Furious 6, and Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy.

Luke Evans' partner has a successful career as a graphic designer and project manager. Even though they share just enough about their relationship, many say they are experiencing a love in paradise kind of relationship.

