Who is Kat Timpf's husband from Fox News: Meet Cameron Friscia

Kat Timpf is a jack-of-all-trades as a successful reporter, TV personality, columnist, and comedian. She is also successful in her personal life, being happily married to Cameron Friscia. So, who is Cameron Freshia? Here, we detail everything to know about Kat Timpf's husband.

Although she is considerably more famous, Cameron is also successful in his own right, with some history within the military. He now focuses more on the finance sector. Before further discussing his personal life and career, here is his profile summary, based on sources like Cameron Friscia’s Wikipedia.

Full name Cameron James Friscia Date of birth 10 August 1986 Age 36 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace New York City, the United States of America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence New York City, the United States of America Current nationality American Marital status Married to Katherine Clare Timpf (2021) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 183 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Profession Former military personnel, investor/banker Education US Military Academy (Bachelor's degree in science) Native language English Net worth Between $2 and $4 million Social media profiles Instagram

The military veteran frequently documents his daily life on his Instagram page, often posting about his wife and gushing about her and their relationship. By all accounts, the duo seem to be in a happy, stable and loving marriage. Here is what else we know about their union and his life.

Did Kat Timpf recently get married?

As we discussed earlier, the happy couple married in 2021. But, although their marriage is relatively recent, they already seem to have a solid union.

The TV star has said: 'I am so excited to continue to grow with him and have the best time doing it. I never, ever wanted kids, nor did I understand why anyone ever would, but now, being with him, I feel like I could have his kids.'

Who did Kat Timpf marry?

As touched upon earlier, Kat Timpf's husband is Cameron James Friscia, a former military veteran and current investor and banker. After serving his country, he took a more family-orientated approach to life by turning to the finance sector, thus having more time to focus on his new wife.

Is Kat from Fox an attorney?

Various online searches indicate that many fans are curious about whether she is an attorney, as an individual named Kat Fox is credited as a lawyer. Despite the name confusion, the TV personality is separate from Kat Fox, an attorney in New Mexico.

Cameron Friscia’s age

The investor was born on 10 August 1986, making him 36 years of age at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Cameron Friscia’s ethnicity

Born and bred in New York City, he is of American nationality. However, little about Cameron Friscia’s family is known.

What does Cameron Friscia do for a living?

Cameron Friscia’s military service saw him slowly but surely rise above each ranking bestowed upon him, starting as an assistant operations officer before taking on the role of an executive assistant to a brigade commander. He then became a company executive officer and infantry platoon leader.

He departed from the military in 2014, and Cameron Friscia’s career then turned towards the finance sector. He now works as a research associate at Coatue Management in New York. Cameron Friscia’s salary has not been confirmed, but one can safely assume it is sufficient due to the industry he works in.

Cameron Friscia’s net worth

Many online sources vary on his exact value, as he has never confirmed his net worth. But, most sources report it as anywhere between $2 and $4 million. For reference, Kat Timpf's net worth is most commonly reported as $1.5 million, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Cameron Friscia’s life may be mostly shrouded in mystery, apart from basic facts surrounding his career and marriage to his famous wife. However, judging by his frequent posting on his social media, he seems happy with his way of life and, most importantly, lowkey marriage.

