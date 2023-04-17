Meet Dave Bautista's first wife Glenda Bautista: Age, family, profiles

World-renowned wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has gathered a significant fanbase throughout his career, jumping from one form of entertainment to another. Before he became as popular, he was married to his first wife, Glenda Bautista, for a couple of years in the 90s. Here is what we know about her.

The former wrestler has been married three times. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

The duo married when he began making a name for himself and divorced in 1998, a year after Dave began wrestling professionally. This makes it challenging to find information on her since she has become a reclusive figure since their split. However, here is a summary of what we know about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Glenda Bautista Date of birth 5 February 1970 (most widely reported) Age 53 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Nationality American Marital status Married Ethnicity Asian-American (Filipino) Gender Female Weight 55 kg (most widely reported) Height Between 167 cm and 170 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children Keilani and Athena Bautista Native language English Net worth $1 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles No official social media

As mentioned, very little is known about her life except for some basic facts. Sources state that she was born in New York and that she attended local schools. Her family is of Filipino descent, but it is unclear when they moved to the USA.

Glenda Bautista’s spouse

What is the tragedy of Dave Bautista? The former wrestler is known to have had a difficult life growing up, with the star stating he grew up in poverty. He said that three murders occurred in front of his home before he turned nine and that he was committing petty theft and stealing cars by the age of 13.

His life worsened when he was 17, when he became estranged from his parents and lived separately. However, he eventually turned his life around and has become a success story.

How rich is Bautista?

The entertainer's net worth varies, depending on which source you check. However, the most widely accepted net worth is allegedly between $13 million and $16 million. Glenda's net worth is allegedly reported to be $1 million.

He shares two children with his first wife. Photo: David M. Benett

Who is Bautista married to?

Dave has been married three times. His first marriage with Glenda lasted from 1990 to 1998. Shortly after they had finalised their divorce, he married Angie Bautista. They were married between 1998 and 2006.

He married his third wife, Sarah Jade, in 2015, and they divorced in 2019. He is currently not married.

Glenda Bautista’s bio

Regarding Glenda Bautista’s age, her date of birth is frequently reported to be 5 February 1970. This makes her 53 years old at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

According to reports, she went on to find love after her divorce from Dave and is said to be married to a man named Chris Baker. However, this has yet to be confirmed, and no other information is available on him or their relationship.

Glenda Bautista’s children

She shares two children with her ex-husband, Keilani and Athena Bautista. He also has another child, a son named Oliver Bautista.

Glenda Bautista’s profiles

Glenda Bautista’s Instagram does not seem to exist or is not made public. She also does not seem to have any form of social media. For those curious, her ex-husband's Instagram account is @davebautista, with 4.3 million followers.

Glenda Bautista's life has been lived primarily out of the public eye, and only little is known about her whereabouts as of 2023. But, she seems content with taking a more lowkey approach to fame and the public.

