Meet Jayson Boebert, best known as Lauren Boebert’s husband

Since Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado took office, she and her family have been on the map. One of the reason is because of her husband, Jayson Boebert, who has a history with the law. In January 2004, Lauren Boebert’s husband was arrested for public indecency and lewd exposure.

Lauren Boebert always stands out among politicians, particularly because she is a fervid gun rights advocate. However, her love life has also remained a subject of interest for most people, especially because she has remained married to her husband, Jayson Boebert, despite his run-ins with the law.

Jayson Boebert’s profile and bio summary

Gender Male Famous as Lauren Boebert’s husband Year of birth 1980 Place of birth Las Vegas Nationality American Ethnicity White Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $400 thousand (Combined with Lauren’s) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Lauren Boebert Children 4 (boys) Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 77 kg Current residence Rifle, Colorado

Who is Lauren Boebert’s husband?

It is Jayson Boebert. Though he is known for his marriage to Lauren, he is infamous for his consulting services at Boebert Consulting.

Jayson Boebert was raised in Vegas but eventually relocated to Colorado, where he has been living for over 20 years now. Photo: @laurenboebert on Instagram (Modified by author)

Jayson Boebert’s age

He was born in 1980, but the exact date remains unknown. He grew up in Vegas before moving to Colorado, where he has lived for more than 20 years now.

Jayson Boebert’s education

The only known thing about his education profile is that he attended the College of Southern Nevada (CSN).

Jayson Boebert’s career

He works as a consultant at Boebert Consulting, which he launched in 2012. The company works with the Colorado natural gas company Terra Energy. Financial statistics show that in the lead-up to the 2022 election, he bagged $478,386 in 2020 and $460,601 in 2021 from the consulting company.

Besides, he has worked in the restaurant business. He opened a restaurant in 2013 with his wife, named Shooters Grill. The business made headlines because, for one, Lauren encouraged the staff to openly carry firearms after a false claim she made that a man was beaten to death outside the restaurant.

Secondly, the restaurant made headlines in 2017 after its temporary locations reportedly caused a food poisoning outbreak. It was later revealed that the restaurant did not have a permit to operate the temporary locations, and that the food handlers did not observe proper hygiene.

Shooters Grill closed down in the summer of 2022 after Lauren violated Colorado's stay-at-home order during the COVID pandemic and reopened the restaurant. As a result, her food licence was suspended. Jayson Boebert has also worked as a well site supervisor for Chesapeake Energy and as a roughneck for Nabors Drilling.

Jayson Boebert’s net worth

He has a combined net worth with his wife Lauren of $400 thousand. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jayson has in recent years earned almost $500,000 annually as a consultant. As a member of the US House of Representatives, his wife earns $174,000 per year.

How did Lauren Boebert meet her husband?

They met after Lauren dropped out of high school and started working at a Mac Donald’s in Rifle as an assistant manager. They started dating and eventually tied the knot in 2005.

Jayson Boebert’s children

Jayson and Lauren have four sons together. Lauren welcomed their eldest son Tyler when she was 18, shortly after dropping out of high school to fend for her family. Interestingly, Lauren welcomed their third son, Kaydon in the front seat of Jayson’s pickup truck in July 2009.

In an interview, Lauren revealed that her water broke before they could get to the hospital. By the time they got to West Glenwood exit, the baby’s head was already out.

Jayson Boebert’s house

He and Lauren live on a 5-acre property in Rifle, Colorado. The 2,700 square-foot home features four bedrooms and dates back to the early 90s. Although it remains unclear if they bought it and for how much, they are believed to carry an estimated mortgage with Pennymac bank ranging from $250,000 to 500,000.

Jayson Boebert’s height

From pictures, Jayson appears to be quite taller than his wife, perhaps explaining the many searches for Lauren Boebert’s husband’s height. He stands tall at 6 feet and 3 inches and weighs 77 kg.

Run-ins with the law

Perhaps the most infamous run-in with the law was that in January 2004, when he exposed himself to two young women, including a 16-year-old girl, at a bowling alley in Rifle. Reports indicate that he had overheard the women discussing their tattoos, and he jumped in to show them where his were.

Boebert later pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure and was sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation. In the following month, Jayson would end up getting arrested again, this time for domestic violence charges against Lauren.

According to the New York Post, a Garfield County court clerk revealed that Jayson had unlawfully struck, shoved and kicked Lauren. He served seven days in jail for these charges.

Lauren Boebert’s husband, Jayson Boebert, is a successful consultant at Boebert Consulting. He has had several run-ins with the law, for public indecency, lewd exposure, and domestic violence charges.

