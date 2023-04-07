Christopher Knight is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Peter Brady in the 1970 series The Brady Bunch. He is also the co-founder of a pioneering 3D graphics company named Visual Software and the founder of Kidwise Learningware. However, besides his successful career, Knight has not been so lucky with love. He has been married four times and divorced three times. Currently, Christopher is married to Cara Kokenes.

Cara Kokenes is best known as the wife of The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight. Photo: JC Olivera

Cara Kokenes is the fourth wife of Christopher Knight. Cara maintains a private life, which explains why little is known about her. Nevertheless, we have defied the odds and discovered these lesser-known facts about Knight’s current wife.

Cara Kokenes’ profile and bio summary

Famous as Christopher Knight’s fourth wife Date of birth 10 June 1975 Place of birth Illinois, Chicago, USA Zodiac sign Gemini Age 47 years old (as of April 2023) Education Nazareth Academy High School, Miami University Bachelor of Arts Psychology Bachelor of Science Exercise Physiology Masters Kinesiology with a specialization in Cardiac Rehabilitation Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Christopher Knight Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 126 lbs Body measurements 36-25-37 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light blue Instagram Facebook

How many wives has Christopher Knight had?

The actor has been married four times. He married his first wife, Julie Schulman, in 1989, but they divorced in 1992. Three years later, he married Toni Erickson, but they ended up getting divorced in 2000.

Christopher Knight has been married four times. His current wife is Cara Kokenes. Photo: Jesse Grant

He proposed to his third wife, model and reality TV personality Adrianne Curry, on the season finale of VH1’s My Fair Brady, which aired on November 6, 2005. They exchanged vows the following year in a Gothic-style wedding held in Curry’s hometown, Joliet, Illinois.

Are Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry still together?

No. They divorced in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. However, the decision to divorce was said to be a mutual one.

Who is Christopher Knight’s current wife?

It is Cara Kokenes. They got married on 5 November 2016 and have been together ever since.

Cara Kokenes’ age

Christopher Knight's current wife Cara Kokenes was born on 10 June 1975 in Illinois and is 47 years old as of April 2023. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

She was born on 10 June 1975 in Illinois, Chicago, USA. Thus, she is 47 years old as of April 2023

Education profile

Cara attended Nazareth Academy High School and later enrolled at Miami University. Here, she graduated with a B.A. in Psychology and a B.S. in Exercise Physiology. She later graduated in 1997 with her master's degree in Kinesiology, with a specialization in Cardiac Rehabilitation.

Besides books, Kokenes was also into sports. She won several national titles for Uneven Bars and Vault. She was also into fitness and bagged fitness model, winning trophies for Ms. Fitness USA and Ms. Fitness Universe.

Cara Kokenes’ career

Cara Kokenes has worked in different institutions, including IBM, Arrow Electronics, and Optimus Solutions. Photo: Angela Weiss/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

She started off her career in technical sales while also working as a fitness model part-time. Here is an overview of her work profile:

2000-2005: Data Solutions Specialist for Optimus Solutions

Data Solutions Specialist for Optimus Solutions 2005-2011: Power Systems sales specialist for IBM/IBM North America Software Partner Representative

Power Systems sales specialist for IBM/IBM North America Software Partner Representative 2015-October 2019: Channel Manager for Arrow Electronics

Channel Manager for Arrow Electronics Late 2019: General Manager at Christopher Knight Brands

Fitness career

Besides working as a fitness model part-time, Kokenes has also been a judge in ABA/INBA America's Cup and ABA/INBA North American Natural Bodybuilding and Fitness. She also owns the fitness website Cksfitness, which offers its users health and fitness advice, such as diet and weight loss tips and supplement use.

Cara Kokenes’ net worth

It is speculated to be between $500, 000 and $1 million. This income is mainly attributed to her working for different companies, plus her earnings as a fitness model. Her husband’s net worth stands at $10 million in 2023.

Does Cara Kokenes have children?

According to Cara Kokenes’ profile, she has no children despite being married for over six years. So, there is no available information on any children of her.

Online presence

Cara is fairly active on her social media. She has garnered 990 followers on her Instagram page as of 6 April 2023. You will mainly find Cara Kokenes’ pictures on Facebook, where she also shares her fitness content.

Although Cara Kokenes is best known as Christopher Knight’s wife, she has a few achievements to her name. She is a successful businesswoman and fitness model with an estimated net worth of up to $1 million.

