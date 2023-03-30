The inside story of Keilani Bautista, Dave Bautista's daughter

David Michael Bautista, popularly known as Bautista, is a former American professional WWE wrestler and now actor. He had huge success in his wrestling career and is now focusing on perfecting his acting skills. Dave is a father of three children and fans have developed an interest in knowing more about his eldest daughter Keilani. Here is what we know about her.

Dave Bautista and his daughter Keilani. Photo: @BautistaKeilani and @davebautista (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Keilani is married to her long-time boyfriend, James Haney, and they have two children together named Aiden and Jacob. While her husband's occupation is unknown, it is understood that she has been working with her father and that she has accrued a net worth of approximately $1 million. However, the 33-year-old is not active on social media.

Keilani’s profile summary and bio

Full name Keilani Bautista Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 1990 Age 33 years old of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Washington, Colorado, USA Current residence Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 65 kg Eye colour Light blue Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Children Aiden and Jacob Occupation Team Assistant Net worth Approximately $1 million Social media

Keilani Bautista’s age

Keilani was born on the 21st of June in 1990, and according to her date of birth, she is 33 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Who is Keilani Bautista’s husband?

It is reported that Keilani is married to her long-time boyfriend, James Haney. However, their relationship timeline and information regarding their marriage remain unknown. She has two children with her husband.

Keilani Bautista’s height

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and her weight is approximately 65 kilograms. She has light blue eyes and dark brown hair, which she sometimes dyes with different colours.

Keilani Bautista’s net worth

According to sources, she is said to have an estimated net worth of $1 million, which she has earned from being her father’s team assistant. In comparison, her father, Dave Bautista, has accrued a net worth of approximately $16 million from being a professional wrestler and actor.

Keilani Bautista’s parents

Keilani’s father is David Michael Bautista. He is a retired professional wrestler and actor from Washington in the United States, and he was born on the 18th of January 1969. From his previous wrestling career, Bautista held the World Heavyweight Championship for the longest time at 282 days.

Glenda Bautisa-Baker and her ex-husband, Dave Bautista. Photo: @davebautista and @glendabautistabaker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Her mother, Glenda Bautista-Baker, met her father in 1989 and was in a relationship with him for eight years before initially marrying him in 1990. Reports further state that their marriage did not last for a long time as their divorce was finalised on 1 April 1998.

Dave Bautista’s daughter

Dave Bautista’s daughter is Keilani, a 33-year-old mother of two sons. Unfortunately, there is no information on her career prospects.

Keilani Bautista’s social media profiles

She has Twitter and Facebook accounts but is not extensively active on either platform. Furthermore, she has made her Twitter account private after a few people attempted to impersonate her. On Facebook, her last post was made in 2012.

Does Dave Bautista have kids?

As of March 2023, Dave has three children from his previous marriages. He has two daughters, Keilani and Athena, from his marriage with Glenda and a son named Oliver Bautista from his marriage with Angie.

Why is Bautista leaving the MCU?

Actor Dave Bautista poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: NBC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to sources, Dave revealed in an interview with GQ that he would be leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe after being featured in their movies for nearly ten years. His reprisal role of Drax the Destroyer in the upcoming sequel of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be his last.

This article provides information pertaining to Keilani Bautista’s inside story. Although she prefers keeping her life private, there is still some information available on her.

READ ALSO: Everything about Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Lyssa Chapman

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Lyssa Chapman, an American television personality, businesswoman, bounty hunter and former bail bondswoman.

She rose to stardom for her role on the reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, where she starred alongside her father, Duane Chapman, to track down and capture wanted fugitives.

Source: Briefly News