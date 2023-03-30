The inside story of Keilani Bautista, Dave Bautista's daughter
David Michael Bautista, popularly known as Bautista, is a former American professional WWE wrestler and now actor. He had huge success in his wrestling career and is now focusing on perfecting his acting skills. Dave is a father of three children and fans have developed an interest in knowing more about his eldest daughter Keilani. Here is what we know about her.
Keilani is married to her long-time boyfriend, James Haney, and they have two children together named Aiden and Jacob. While her husband's occupation is unknown, it is understood that she has been working with her father and that she has accrued a net worth of approximately $1 million. However, the 33-year-old is not active on social media.
Keilani’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Keilani Bautista
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|21 June 1990
|Age
|33 years old of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Washington, Colorado, USA
|Current residence
|Tampa, Florida, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|65 kg
|Eye colour
|Light blue
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Children
|Aiden and Jacob
|Occupation
|Team Assistant
|Net worth
|Approximately $1 million
|Social media
|@BautistaKeilani
Keilani Bautista’s age
Keilani was born on the 21st of June in 1990, and according to her date of birth, she is 33 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Who is Keilani Bautista’s husband?
It is reported that Keilani is married to her long-time boyfriend, James Haney. However, their relationship timeline and information regarding their marriage remain unknown. She has two children with her husband.
Keilani Bautista’s height
She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and her weight is approximately 65 kilograms. She has light blue eyes and dark brown hair, which she sometimes dyes with different colours.
Keilani Bautista’s net worth
According to sources, she is said to have an estimated net worth of $1 million, which she has earned from being her father’s team assistant. In comparison, her father, Dave Bautista, has accrued a net worth of approximately $16 million from being a professional wrestler and actor.
Keilani Bautista’s parents
Keilani’s father is David Michael Bautista. He is a retired professional wrestler and actor from Washington in the United States, and he was born on the 18th of January 1969. From his previous wrestling career, Bautista held the World Heavyweight Championship for the longest time at 282 days.
Her mother, Glenda Bautista-Baker, met her father in 1989 and was in a relationship with him for eight years before initially marrying him in 1990. Reports further state that their marriage did not last for a long time as their divorce was finalised on 1 April 1998.
Dave Bautista’s daughter
Dave Bautista’s daughter is Keilani, a 33-year-old mother of two sons. Unfortunately, there is no information on her career prospects.
Keilani Bautista’s social media profiles
She has Twitter and Facebook accounts but is not extensively active on either platform. Furthermore, she has made her Twitter account private after a few people attempted to impersonate her. On Facebook, her last post was made in 2012.
Does Dave Bautista have kids?
As of March 2023, Dave has three children from his previous marriages. He has two daughters, Keilani and Athena, from his marriage with Glenda and a son named Oliver Bautista from his marriage with Angie.
Why is Bautista leaving the MCU?
According to sources, Dave revealed in an interview with GQ that he would be leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe after being featured in their movies for nearly ten years. His reprisal role of Drax the Destroyer in the upcoming sequel of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be his last.
This article provides information pertaining to Keilani Bautista’s inside story. Although she prefers keeping her life private, there is still some information available on her.
